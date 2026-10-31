Ibrahim Bbosa Siibi pursues sports broadcasting dream through Xavi Sports Media

Ugandan sports journalist Ibrahim Bbosa Siibi is making waves in digital media. Through his platform Xavi Sports Media, the 26-year-old combines radio, television, and social content to bring football news and match analysis directly to fans.

Ibrahim Bbosa Siibi is combining radio, television and digital content to build a career in Uganda’s sports journalism industry.

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The 26-year-old sports journalist and presenter founded Xavi Sports Media to share sports news, match analysis, interviews and discussions with audiences online.

Football, he says, sits at the centre of his interests. His work covers developments in the game and gives fans a platform to follow news and discuss sporting events.

Ibrahim Bbosa Siibi

Born on March 30, 2000, Bbosa holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies. His training covered reporting, media production, communication and broadcasting.

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He has since pursued sports presentation across radio and television while developing content for social media. Through these channels, he aims to explain sporting events, entertain viewers and encourage discussion.

Xavi Sports Media forms a key part of that ambition. Bbosa established the platform to bring sports coverage closer to fans who consume news and analysis on their phones.

Ibrahim Bbosa Siibi

He shares content under the Xavi Sports Media name on Facebook, X and YouTube. On TikTok, the account operates as Xavi Sports Media 2.

His approach combines broadcast presentation with the direct interaction that social media offers. Fans can follow his coverage, respond to discussions and share their views.

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Bbosa hopes to expand the platform’s reach as he develops his reporting and presenting skills. His longer-term goal is to earn a place among Uganda’s recognised sports broadcasters.