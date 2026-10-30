Ugandan Jimmy Kimera arrested in US over immigration violations

US immigration authorities have arrested Ugandan national Jimmy Kimera in Hudson, Massachusetts. ICE officers cited his unlawful status and prior assault convictions while criticizing state sanctuary policies.

United States immigration authorities have arrested a Ugandan national, Jimmy Kimera, in Massachusetts, citing his immigration status and criminal history, which includes assault convictions and several charges that American courts dismissed.

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The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said its Boston officers arrested Kimera on October 27, 2026, during a targeted operation in Hudson, Massachusetts.

In a statement posted on X, ICE Boston described Kimera as a Ugandan living in the United States without legal immigration status.

The agency said his criminal record includes convictions on two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Another day in sanctuary Massachusetts, and another criminal illegal alien who is seemingly above the law. On Oct. 27, ICE Boston arrested Jimmy Kimera, a criminal illegal alien from Uganda, during targeted operations in Hudson, Mass. https://t.co/czNRDAKtKU — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) October 29, 2026

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However, ICE also revealed that American courts had dismissed several other assault charges brought against him in separate cases.

According to the agency, Kimera previously faced eight counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts involving assault and battery on a disabled person.

The Waltham District Court dismissed those charges on December 21, 2022.

In another case, authorities arrested him on suspicion of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The Middlesex Superior Court dismissed those charges on April 15, 2026.

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ICE did not explain why the courts dismissed the cases or provide details about the incidents that led to the arrests.

The agency criticised Massachusetts authorities over policies that limit cooperation between local law enforcement agencies and federal immigration officers.

"Another day in sanctuary Massachusetts, and another criminal illegal alien who is seemingly above the law," ICE Boston wrote.

The term sanctuary refers to policies that restrict how local authorities assist federal immigration enforcement. Such policies do not prevent federal immigration officers from making arrests.

Kimera's arrest comes amid intensified immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump's administration, which has stepped up operations targeting foreign nationals accused of violating US immigration laws.

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On October 19, 2026, ICE Boston announced that its officers had arrested 82 foreign nationals during a three-day operation in southeastern Massachusetts in September. The agency said some had previously been released from detention despite immigration requests to hold them.

ICE has not disclosed how long Kimera has lived in the United States, when his immigration status became unlawful or whether authorities intend to deport him to Uganda.