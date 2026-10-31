Nyege Nyege hosts Halloween warm-up party tonight ahead of November fest

Dubbed “House of Spirits”, the African-themed Halloween party will take place at Vibe House, Motiv

Dubbed “House of Spirits”, the African-themed Halloween party will take place at Vibe House, Motiv

Kampala revellers are gearing up for tonight's 'House of Spirits' Halloween warm-up party at Vibe House, Motiv, setting the stage for the 11th edition of the Nyege Nyege Festival at Kalagala Falls this November.

Kampala partygoers are in for a Halloween treat tonight, October 31, 2026, as Nyege Nyege Festival hosts a special warm-up party ahead of its main event in November.

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Dubbed “House of Spirits”, the African-themed Halloween party will take place at Vibe House, Motiv, bringing together music lovers and revellers for a night of entertainment.

The event forms part of activities leading up to the 11th edition of Nyege Nyege Festival, scheduled for November 19 to 22, 2026, at Kalagala Falls along the River Nile.

Organisers have set the entrance fee at Shs 30,000 at the gate. Early tickets cost Shs 20,000 for those who purchased them before October 29.

The Halloween party will give revellers a taste of the festival atmosphere before the main celebration, which promises four days of music, film, fashion, art and adventure.

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Dubbed “House of Spirits”, the African-themed Halloween party will take place at Vibe House, Motiv

The event comes as Nyege Nyege prepares for one of its biggest editions, with more than 200 artists expected to perform across seven stages.

This year's festival will run under the theme “The Wakaliwood Edition”, following a partnership with Uganda's internationally recognised film movement, Wakaliwood.

The collaboration will turn parts of the festival grounds into a movie set, where artists, performers and revellers will take part in the filming of a new Wakaliwood production.

Dubbed “House of Spirits”, the African-themed Halloween party will take place at Vibe House, Motiv

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Filmmaker Isaac G.G. Nabwana has confirmed that the festival will serve as an active film set for Wakaliwood's next feature film.

The November event will also feature performances from Ugandan stars, including King Saha, Etania and Abeeka Band, alongside regional and international artists.

Popular music platforms such as Boiler Room will return, while dedicated Kenyan and Rwandan performances will showcase East Africa's growing music scene.

Organisers have also announced improvements at Kalagala Falls, including better parking, easier movement around the venue and expanded accommodation.

A camping village with space for about 1,000 people will allow more visitors to stay close to the festival grounds.

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The festival will also offer tourism and adventure activities along the Nile, giving visitors opportunities to explore Uganda beyond the music.

Founded in Kampala in 2015, Nyege Nyege has grown into one of Africa's recognised music and cultural festivals, attracting performers and visitors from across the world.