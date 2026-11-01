State House Comms director Marcella Karekye faces backlash for mocking Byanyima, Bobi Wine

State House communications director Marcella Karekye is facing heavy social media criticism after mocking opposition figures Bobi Wine and Winnie Byanyima during their meeting in Washington, DC for the International Day of Political Prisoners.

State House communications director Marcella Karekye has been slammed on social media after she appeared to mock opposition leader Bobi Wine, and Winnie Byanyima over their meeting in the United States.

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Karekye sparked the backlash on October 31, 2026, when she questioned whether the two opposition figures would participate in the upcoming US midterm elections.

Bobi Wine and Byanyima linked up at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC to mark the International Day of Political Prisoners, where families of detainees and human rights defenders gathered to demand justice and freedom for their loved ones.

Reacting to photographs of the duo, Karekye wrote on X: "Who will they vote for in the midterms🤔🙈"

Who will they vote for in the midterms🤔🙈 — Marcella Karekye (@MKarekye) October 31, 2026

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The comment appeared to mock the opposition figures for conducting political activities in the United States rather than Uganda.

The post drew criticism from opposition politicians and social media users, who accused her of making light of the circumstances that had taken the two figures abroad.

Former Leader of the Opposition Winnie Kiiza was among those who challenged Karekye.

In a response posted on November 1, 2026, Kiiza reminded the State House official that governments do not last forever and urged her to exercise caution.

"There have been governments before the one you serve, and there will be others after it. Change is inevitable. You’re a young woman. Be wise," Kiiza wrote.

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Marcella Karekye

Other social media users questioned Karekye's remarks, arguing that the opposition figures were in Washington to highlight human rights concerns rather than participate in American elections.

One user, identified as Kris, warned that political circumstances could change and that those mocking people abroad might one day find themselves in similar situations.

"One thing you should never think is that what's happening elsewhere can not find its way to you," the user wrote.

"Always remember, 'What goes around comes around.' Today it's them in a foreign country."

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Another user, Joanne Wandira, warned: "One day you will be asked the same question. It is just a matter of time."

A user identified as Abdallah Bogere Imran questioned the decision to ridicule people living away from their home country.

"Imagine mocking people in exile. We never learn," he wrote.

Another commenter, Kayondo Lincoln, criticised the post, writing: "This isn’t funny at all !!!"

Karekye in a different post defended her comment, saying she was only responding to a post by entertainment outlet MBU.

Byanyima, the wife of jailed opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye, used the gathering to renew calls for her husband's release.

Bobi Wine, Winnie Byanyima in Washington DC

She also praised Bobi Wine for encouraging families whose relatives remain in detention.

In another post, she said Bobi Wine had encouraged participants with a message of hope and urged them never to abandon their struggle for justice.

Byanyima also reflected on the suffering of her husband, who has spent nearly two years in detention following his arrest in Kenya in November 2024.