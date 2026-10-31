Asha Blessing seeks her place through love songs and collaborations

Asha Blessing seeks her place through love songs and collaborations

Asha Blessing steps out of the backing line to find her own voice

From backing other performers to collaborating with stars like Chris Evans and Vyroota, Mbarara-born singer Asha Blessing is stepping into the spotlight to build her own distinct identity in Ugandan music.

Before recording songs under her own name, Asha Blessing lent her voice to other performers. Now, the Mbarara-born singer is building her own catalogue, with collaborations featuring Chris Evans and Vyroota among her releases.

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Born Asha Karungi on December 12, 1997, she draws on Zouk, Afro-pop, ballads and band music. Love and relationships run through much of her work, linking songs that take different musical directions.

Her experience as a backing vocalist gave her a grounding in vocal arrangements and performance. Moving into solo recording brought a fresh task: creating songs that listeners could associate with her own voice.

An early release, Ngezako, helped introduce that direction. She has since added solo tracks and collaborations as she develops her place in Uganda’s competitive music scene.

On Manager, she teams up with Chris Evans. Mistake features Vyroota, while Kyenjoya pairs her with Dr Lover Bowy. These partnerships sit alongside a catalogue that includes Love Maziga, Ensusuti, Yagaliza Ofune and Tolinamu.

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Her 2026 release, Nkusoma, follows her interest in romantic ballads. The song puts vocal delivery and emotion at the centre of her sound.

Another release, Nguleese, features production by Brian Beats, with Zyga Phix directing its video. It adds to a body of work that combines love songs with contemporary rhythms.

For Asha, exploring several genres creates room to reach listeners with different tastes. It also presents a challenge: developing a recognisable sound across those styles.

Her roots lie in western Uganda, but her career now connects her to Kampala’s recording and entertainment networks. Her management operates from Munyonyo.

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The move from supporting other singers to fronting her own songs marks the clearest shift in her career. Her growing catalogue gives audiences more material through which to judge that transition.

For now, Asha Blessing is building her identity one release at a time, drawing on the vocal experience she gained before stepping into the spotlight.

Asha Blessing, born Asha Karungi in Mbarara, moved from backing vocals into a solo career in Uganda’s music industry.

The Ugandan singer explores Zouk, Afro-pop, ballads and band music, with love and relationships shaping much of her catalogue.

Her collaborations include Manager with Chris Evans, Mistake with Vyroota and Kyenjoya with Dr Lover Bowy.

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Her releases include the 2026 ballad Nkusoma and Nguleese, produced by Brian Beats with a video directed by Zyga Phix.