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Popular Ugandan Comedian Kapere Dies in Buddo Hospital

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:04 - 01 November 2026
Kapere
Ugandan comedian Yokana Mbuuse, widely known as Kapere, has passed away at a hospital in Buddo. The former Amarula Family star leaves behind a legacy of turning personal adversity into a celebrated comedy career.
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Ugandan comedian Yokana Mbuuse, popularly known as Kapere, has died at a hospital in Buddo.

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“Comedian Kapere is gone. He has passed on at a hospital in Buddo,” media personality Kasuku posted on X.

His brief statement did not name the hospital or disclose the cause of death. Details about funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

Kapere became a familiar face in Uganda’s entertainment industry through his work with Amarula Family. The comedy outfit also featured Allan Mujuni, known as Amooti, and Nicholas Mpiirwe, popularly known as Messe Bontwe.

In a 2013 interview with Daily Monitor, Kapere described how a chance encounter with a taxi driver helped him enter comedy. He spoke about embracing his appearance and turning the ridicule he faced into a career on stage.

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Beyond comedy, Kapere shared parts of his family life with the public. A Daily Monitor profile published on February 12, 2026, featured his relationship with Lydia Nakandi. The couple discussed their 14 years together and the prejudice they had faced.

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