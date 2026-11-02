Activist Praise Aloikin’s colleague Louis Ninsiima ‘abducted’ from mom’s shop in Kampala

Louis Ninsiima, a 25-year-old Ugandan law student, was reportedly abducted from his mother's Kampala shop by plainclothes agents demanding information on activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje. Rights groups and lawyers are demanding his immediate release.

Louis Ninsiima, a 25-year-old Ugandan law student, was reportedly picked up by suspected plainclothes security agents in Kampala, sparking concerns from friends and colleagues.

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His whereabouts remain unknown as of early November 2, with activists, lawyers, and human rights groups expressing concern and describing the incident as an enforced disappearance linked to his association with activist Praise Aloikin Opoloje.

Ninsiima, a student at the Law Development Centre (LDC), was reportedly taken on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from his mother's workplace along Kiyembe Lane in Kikuubo.

Activists and people close to his family say unidentified men dressed in civilian clothes arrived at the shop at about 1pm looking for Ninsiima.

The men reportedly questioned his mother, telling her they knew she had contacted her son by telephone.

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Ninsiima arrived at the shop while the men were still questioning his mother. They allegedly seized him and demanded that he reveal the whereabouts of his colleague whereabouts of Praise Aloikin Opoloje.

The men then took him away without informing his mother where they were taking him.

His whereabouts remained unknown by Monday morning, November 2, prompting calls for police and other security agencies to account for him.

Nisiima is a close friend of Aloikin and was present when she was arrested in late September 2026 and even helped alert the public about it, including identifying those involved.

Aloikin, a prominent human rights activist, lawyer, and 2025 European Union Human Rights Defenders Award recipient, has been a vocal critic of corruption and governance issues in Uganda. She was arrested and briefly detained following comments she made about CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

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Praise Aloikin Opoloje

She was later charged with using a SIM card registered in another person’s name (allegedly her mother’s), an accusation she denied. After more than two weeks on remand in Luzira Prison, she was granted bail on October 14.

Aloikin, who raised the alarm on social media, described Ninsiima as an innocent young man who had been targeted because of their friendship.

She said his only offence appeared to be his association with her and demanded his immediate return.

Several activists and lawyers have demanded that security agencies disclose his whereabouts and explain the circumstances of his detention.

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The campaign for his release has also gained attention on social media under the hashtag #FreeLouisNinsiima.