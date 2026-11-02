Makerere culture minister speaks on suspension and resigns following Freshers' Ball clash

Makerere University culture minister Edward Mutebi has resigned following his 29-day suspension by guild president Gracious Kadondi. Mutebi accused Kadondi of disrupting the Freshers' Ball and undermining his work before leaving cabinet with his dignity intact.

Makerere University culture minister Edward Mutebi has resigned a day after guild president Gracious Kadondi suspended him, accusing her of disrupting the Freshers’ Ball and frustrating his work.

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In a letter dated November 2, 2026, Mutebi announced his immediate departure as minister for Culture, Mobilisation and Social Affairs. He described the October 31 Freshers’ Ball as “the last straw”.

“The Freshers’ Ball was the last straw for me. I leave your Cabinet gladly with my dignity intact,” he wrote.

His resignation follows Kadondi’s November 1 decision to suspend him for 29 days pending investigations. She accused him of failing to meet the conduct standards expected of a guild minister but did not specify the alleged misconduct.

Kadondi also barred him from performing ministerial duties or representing the guild during the suspension. She ordered him to return official materials in his possession.

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Mutebi’s resignation letter gives his account of the dispute. He alleged that Kadondi and the vice-president missed planning meetings with the dean of students, security officials and sponsors before the Freshers’ Ball.

He claimed Kadondi later arrived with relatives and friends, sought backstage access for her entourage without proper accreditation and attempted to address students outside the agreed programme.

According to Mutebi, her actions triggered a confrontation involving security personnel, sponsors and a guest artiste. These remain his allegations.

The event at Impis Rugby Grounds drew public attention after Kadondi walked onto the stage during Fik Fameica’s performance and sought to address students. The singer demanded that she leave, and security intervened.

In an earlier explanation, Mutebi said rain had disrupted the programme, leaving organisers with limited entertainment time. He apologised to artistes whose performances were shortened or cancelled and said organisers had reduced speeches to protect performance time.

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His resignation letter also accused Kadondi of taking credit for his work, undermining people who supported his ministry and placing personal interests above students’ needs.

Mutebi said he took his oath on April 15, 2026. He credited his tenure with securing partnerships for campus events, including Made in Uganda’s sponsorship of the bazaar and Coca-Cola’s return.

He also cited a World Cup watch party, the Freshers’ Ball and the revival of movie nights with Mary Stuart’s student leadership among his achievements. These are claims contained in his letter.

He thanked his deputy, Mercy Nuwasasira, fellow student leaders, university administrators and students for supporting his work.