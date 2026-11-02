Bobi Wine leads tributes following the sudden passing of popular Ugandan comedian Kapere

Ugandan comedy icon Yokana Mbuuse, best known as Kapere, has died after collapsing during a school visitation in Wakiso District. National Unity Platform leader Bobi Wine led tributes to the former Amarula Family star, promising to support his grieving family.

Ugandan comedian Yokana Mbuuse, popularly known as Kapere Lufotose, died on November 1, 2026, after collapsing while visiting his children at Jolibo Day Care and Junior School.

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He had attended the visitation with his wife, Lydia Nakandi, when he collapsed as top class pupils prepared to cut a cake, according to a parent who witnessed the incident.

The parent said Kapere dropped to his knees, prompting his wife to panic and other parents to raise the alarm.

Parents laid him on a mat as they sought help. The witness said he barely responded.

A vehicle took him to Zam Zam clinic. According to the parent, the clinic could not manage his condition, and he was transferred to a facility identified as Dr Sseggona’s, where he died.

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Media personality Kasuku announced the death, saying Kapere had died at a hospital in Buddo, Wakiso District. His management later confirmed his passing. Initial reports did not establish the cause of death.

Kapere became a familiar figure in Ugandan entertainment through Amarula Family. He performed alongside Allan Mujuni, known as Amooti, and Nicholas Mpiirwe, alias Messe Bontwe.

His facial expressions, dancing and physical comedy won him audiences on stage and television. His early skit, Lufotoose, helped establish his stage name. He also appeared in Robert Kyagulanyi’s Mr Money music video.

Behind his public persona was a difficult childhood. Kapere spoke about growing up without paternal support and leaving school because of a hernia. Before entering comedy, he worked at construction sites, made keyholders and served as a gatekeeper.

He built a family with Nakandi, also known as Mama Trump. In a February 2026 interview with Daily Monitor, the couple discussed their relationship and raising four children.

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Kapere also supported the National Unity Platform and pursued political ambitions. In June 2025, he collected forms to seek the party’s backing for a councillor position in Makindye.

Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, mourned him as a friend, devoted husband and patriot whose humour brought comfort during difficult moments.