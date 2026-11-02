Pictorial: What went down at the debut UG Yard Party at Kampala Rugby Club

The debut UG Yard Party brought Kampala Rugby Club to life with thrilling auto drifts, Dopejongs streetwear fashion, and ice-cold Uganda Waragi cocktails. Relive the highlights of a night driven by amapiano beats and vibrant urban culture.

For some, the perfect party doesn’t mean large crowds or leaving the venue at the crack of dawn. To them, it’s about who they share the moment with, what they drink and of course the DJ behind the decks.

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The UG Yard Party was the complete definition of this.

“Our purpose is to create a dynamic party platform where music, fashion, and self-expression collide with the spirit that binds u. That is exactly what we have brought to life with this debut edition of The UG Yard Party," said Roy Tumwizere, Uganda Waragi Brand Manager.

The party started in a high with an auto drift show that captivated the early birds with mind-blowing maneuvers and tricks that set the tempo for DJ Jefas and Trelly on Set on hype policy.

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As part of the experience was a fashion pop-up curated by Dopejongs, a streetwear fashion house that makes ready to wear denim jorts, jackets and more. The brand unveiled their new legacy collection designed specifically for statement makers, featuring bold pattern cuts and bedazzled statement pieces that brought urban street style straight to the heart of the party.

The party wouldn’t have been complete without Uganda’s spirit. With either an ice-cold Uganda Waragi cocktail made to perfection or lemon and ginger on the rocks, the drinking experience gave the entire experience a spicy touch of pure refreshment that kept the crowd fully immersed all night long.

A blend of trending music hits and a mix of genres made the party even more exciting. The infectious amapiano genre took precedent as the energetic house of motion dance crew showed off their choreographed moves into the night.

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