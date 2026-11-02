Full speech: Kapere’s wife narrates final phone call from landlord that broke him

Lydia Nakandi, widow of comedian Yokana Mbuuse (Kapere), gave an emotional speech recounting his final hours and how financial distress over Shs320,000 in rent arrears weighed on him before he suddenly collapsed at a school event.

Lydia Nakandi, the widow of comedian Yokana Mbuuse, popularly known as Kapere, recounted how a demand for Shs320,000 in rent arrears left her husband worried hours before he collapsed during a school visitation.

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Speaking at his funeral service at the National Unity Platform offices in Kavule, Nakandi said a woman who collected their rent told Kapere to leave the house if he could not pay.

She said he feared he would not raise the money because performance opportunities had dried up. Even buying food had become a struggle.

Nakandi said Kapere later danced with children at the school before collapsing as they prepared to leave.

Police previously said a post-mortem examination would determine what killed him.

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She pledged to raise their children and appealed for support, saying her husband had left no resources behind.

Below is her full speech, with minor edits for clarity.

“I thank all of you who decided to be here for Tata Twamp. Up to now, I cannot believe that he is the one lying before us.

“Yesterday, we went to our child’s school. We got a warm welcome and were served food before the event started. Our child was very happy to see us.

“Before leaving home, I was the one with his phone, but he kept getting calls from the woman who collects rent for our houses.

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“She was demanding payment of the rent arrears. Tata Twamp told her it was only one month that was unpaid. She told him that if he could not afford the house, he should leave.

“After getting that call, Tata Twamp went and leaned against the wall. He called me and said he was worried because he was getting no work and did not know where he would get the rent money.

“He said even getting money for food was a struggle. ‘I have no hope of getting this Shs320,000.’

“I took the phone from him, and we went to the school. All the stress he had was due to Shs320,000 because he could go an entire month without getting that amount.

“At the school, he seemed happy. He even went to the stage and danced with the children twice. He also gave Shs2,000 to his child.

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“As nightfall came, he told me to call our boda rider to come and pick us up, but the rider did not answer.

“He tried to call the rider himself, but he was not picking up. At that moment, I saw him lose energy, and he slowly started slumping.

“I thought he was playing games, so I told him to stop his comedy because we were in public. I did not know he was bidding farewell to me.

“Then he fell to the ground, and his phone dropped from his hand.

“I think he wanted to say something to me, but I saw him bite his tongue. He never spoke again.

“He foamed at the mouth as people tried CPR. I was so scared. My children were wailing.

“We went to a clinic, but we could clearly see that he was not responsive. I called his name, but he did not respond.

“They then called another hospital, and we took him there. A doctor there used a torch to examine his eyes. Then they placed him on machines, and that is how we were told that he was gone.

“My husband was not sick. He never mentioned to me that he was hurting anywhere.

“Farewell, Tata Twamp. I will raise your children. I will be their mum and dad.