538 Petty Offenders Escape Jail, Ordered to Clean Kampala Streets

At least 150 convicts from Luzira prison have begun cleaning Kampala markets, schools and public spaces.

At least 150 convicts from Luzira prison have begun cleaning Kampala markets, schools and public spaces.

Instead of serving jail terms at Luzira prison, 538 minor offenders in Kampala have been sentenced to one month of unpaid community service. Supervised by KCCA, the convicts will clean public markets, schools, and streets.

At least 538 people convicted of minor offences in Kampala have been ordered to spend one month cleaning public spaces instead of serving jail terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of these, 150 have already started work in markets, schools and other public facilities across the city's five divisions.

The offenders, who had been held at Luzira prison, will perform unpaid work under the supervision of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Their offences include illegal trading, drunkenness, public nuisance, fighting, operating businesses without licences and disturbing public peace.

Others were convicted of smoking opium, erecting unlawful roadblocks and attempting to steal from pedestrians.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City Hall Court senior magistrate Edgar Karakire said community service offered a suitable punishment for minor offenders, particularly first-time convicts who showed remorse and willingness to change.

The court assessed the seriousness of each offence and whether the offenders qualified for punishment outside prison. Some cases were settled through plea bargaining.

Each offender received a one-month community service sentence, an introductory letter and monitoring forms to present to KCCA before reporting for duty.

The authority will assign them cleaning tasks and track their attendance and performance to ensure they comply with the court orders.

Among the offences considered were trading without a licence under Section 7(1) and (3) of the Trading Licensing Act and disturbing public peace under Section 7(c) of the Kampala City Council Maintenance of Law and Order Ordinance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under Uganda's community service system, eligible offenders perform unpaid public work instead of going to prison. The punishment generally applies to minor offences carrying a maximum prison sentence of two years.

The programme seeks to reform offenders, hold them accountable for their actions and reduce overcrowding in prisons.

KCCA will work with the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Department of Community Service to supervise the convicts and ensure they complete their sentences.