Konshens Live in Kampala: Second phase ticket sales launched

Organisers have launched the second phase of ticket sales for Konshens' upcoming Vibe Republic concert in Kampala. Ticket prices have risen to Shs30,000 for Citizen Passes and Shs100,000 for Diplomat Passes ahead of the December 11 show.

The second phase of ticket sales has been unveiled for the upcoming Vibe Republic concert, featuring Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, with entry fees increasing ahead of the December event.

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The concert is scheduled for December 11, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala, where Konshens is expected to entertain thousands of Ugandan dancehall fans.

Under the new ticket arrangement, the Citizen Pass now costs Shs30,000, up from Shs20,000 during the first phase of sales.

The Diplomat Pass has also increased from Shs80,000 to Shs100,000, giving fans another opportunity to secure tickets before the event.

Talent Africa Group (TAG), the main organiser of Vibe Republic, announced that the second phase of ticket sales is underway, encouraging music lovers to purchase their passes through its official ticketing platform.

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Konshens

The announcement follows the launch of the first phase of ticket sales on October 20, 2026, when organisers introduced discounted prices under the First Citizen Sale promotion.

The event is being organised under the Vibe Republic brand, with Swangz Avenue and Explore Uganda also featured on its promotional material.

Konshens, whose real name is Garfield Spence, is among Jamaica's most popular dancehall musicians and enjoys a strong following in Uganda.

The singer has built his reputation through hits such as Bruk Off Yuh Back, Gal a Bubble, Pull Up to Mi Bumper and Do Sumn, which have remained popular among Ugandan music lovers.

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His return to Kampala is expected to attract dancehall enthusiasts eager to watch him perform live during the festive season.

Konshens has previously performed in Uganda, establishing a connection with local audiences through his energetic stage performances and dancehall hits.