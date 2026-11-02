Smirnoff Halloween Fiesta serves Kyambogo a storm of flavor

Smirnoff brought high energy and flavorful fun to Kyambogo with a special Halloween edition Fiesta at Servite Hostel, featuring top DJs, hype MCs, and Spicy Tamarind shots.

It was a cloudy evening with a chance of good times and flavourful fun as Smirnoff brought the Fiestas to Kyambogo with special Halloween edition for the Servite crew. The sky threatened mischief but so did the revellers who arrived eagerly in numbers ready to dive headfirst into the fun for the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Halloween theme was embraced with the kind of reckless creativity that only a campus crowd can muster. Some arrived in improvised costumes while others made a beeline for the face paint and mask stations ready to fall in line with the party programme.

Speaking on the night, Smirnoff’s Raymond Karama said,

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Smirnoff is all about high energy moments as people release their party spirit and nothing says that quite like Halloween. It is a massive night here at Kyambogo and we love to see how all the crews have brought their own flavour to the party assignment.”

On the decks, the lineup kept the energy relentless each with their unique flair. DJs 007, Ri Deejay, Dreadlazer, Etania, Alisha, Wiz J, and Dranix traded sets that spanned hip-hop, Afrobeat, Amapiano and everything in between. On the hype policy, Olga Dax, Ursh Trey, Benjhi MC, Pest MC, Saint Trevor, and Josh MC worked the crowd like conductors of chaos, keeping hands up and cups raised as the night wore on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heavens eventually opened, but the rain did nothing to dampen the crowd's energy. Instead, revellers poured into the party tents right alongside the downpour. Cold raindrops met warmth of Smirnoff shots of Spicy Tamarind as the perfect companion for a night that refused to play it safe.

The party people only raised the tempo and their cups as the signature flavour added a rich burst of taste to every snap, dance move, and chant through the night.