Backing Muhoozi is a vote of no confidence in Museveni, warns Ofwono Opondo

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has criticized NRM ministers endorsing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, describing the early campaign moves as a direct vote of no confidence in President Yoweri Museveni.

Former government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo has criticised Ugandan senior leaders in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) including ministers who are endorsing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for the presidency, describing their actions as a vote of no confidence in President Yoweri Museveni.

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Opondo, now a Member of Parliament representing older persons, questioned why Cabinet members were promoting a successor so early in Museveni’s new term.

Speaking on Capital FM’s Capital Gang on Saturday, Opondo said the rush to endorse Kainerugaba risked undermining the President’s mandate and sending troubling signals to investors.

He accused some ministers of treating serious political questions as games and urged fellow NRM members to respect established rules.

“Five months after an election and immediately you see a beeline of ministers endorsing a presidential aspirant. What does it tell you? Isn’t it…a vote of no confidence in the president, who was given a mandate five months ago?” Opondo asked.

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“There are people who are just in Cabinet but in child’s play. I am an elder of the NRM and I am honest. We must follow the rules,” he said.

Opondo warned that such political conduct could discourage foreign investors and threaten gains Uganda had made.

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which Kainerugaba chairs, has been expanding its campaign to secure endorsements for his proposed 2031 presidential bid.

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze led Tooro MPs to the PLU chairman’s office in Nakasero on October 2, 2026, where they endorsed Kainerugaba. The delegation met officials including Daudi Kabanda, head of the chairman’s office, and Michael Mawanda, director of mobilisation.

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State minister for Local Government Justine Nameere Nsubuga also endorsed Kainerugaba during a September 22, 2026 visit to the PLU secretariat in Naguru.

Also, Internal Affairs Minister Juma Witonze Kisekka added his endorsement on October 13, 2026. He also led a delegation of Mpigi mobilisers to the secretariat as the organisation pursued its target of collecting 20 million signatures.

Some government figures have taken organisational roles in the exercise. Kampala minister Minsa Kabanda and former minister Musa Echweru were appointed to coordinate the endorsement drive in September, according to Uganda Broadcasting Corporation.