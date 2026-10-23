3 newcomers stir the pot as Kampala Crème returns

Angel Keza, Shane Ekirapa and Cindy Zeta Bukenya join the Ugandan reality show as its three new cast members.

Angel Keza, Shane Ekirapa and Cindy Zeta Bukenya join the Ugandan reality show as its three new cast members.

Kampala Crème returns for Season 4 on November 1 on Pearl Magic Prime. Three new cast members—Angel Keza, Shane Ekirapa, and Cindy Zeta Bukenya—join returning stars to navigate social rivalries, business, and public life.

Three new faces will join Kampala Crème for its fourth season, setting up fresh clashes as five women juggle online influence, business and personal relationships.

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The Ugandan reality series returns on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at 8pm on Pearl Magic Prime. Viewers can watch it on DStv Channel 148 and GOtv Channel 303.

This season brings together women whose paths cross in Kampala’s social circles, even though they do not start as friends. Their encounters will test how they handle rivalry, love, family and life under public scrutiny.

Joining the cast is Angel Keza, 25, a woman of Ugandan origin who grew up in the United Kingdom. The show introduces her as outspoken, confident and convinced of her own judgement.

Another newcomer, businesswoman Shane Ekirapa, 35, places firm boundaries around how others treat her. Promotional material portrays her as confrontational and unwilling to accept disrespect.

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Lifestyle and travel influencer Cindy Zeta Bukenya completes the new trio. Producers present her as someone who challenges others and can provoke friction within the group.

They join returning cast members Sheena Holm, an influencer and social media personality, and Tamara Kainembabazi, a 20-year-old socialite.

Their previous experience on the show offers little guarantee of an easy ride. The newcomers bring different personalities into a series built around the pressures of friendship, ambition and public attention.

Producer Judithiana Namazzi Ndugwa said the changing cast would make the season harder to predict.

“The new season is about giving our audiences more of the moments they have come to love about Kampala Crème, while introducing new personalities and new dynamics that will keep them guessing.”

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She said the women’s willingness to reveal their personalities drives the show’s appeal.

“Season Four brings more drama, more glamour and plenty of surprises,” she said.

For MultiChoice Uganda, a Canal+ company, the programme forms part of its investment in Ugandan productions.

“We continue to invest in local content that gives Ugandan audiences stories and personalities they can connect with,” said chief executive officer Hassan Saleh.