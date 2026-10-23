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Flavia Tumusiime speaks out as Kasuku accuses her of getting him fired

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 15:06 - 23 October 2026
Flavia Tumusiime dismissed Kasuku’s account of the KFM contract dispute with the words: “This is false!”
Nation Media Group Uganda head of broadcasting Flavia Tumusiime has dismissed radio host Kasuku's claims regarding his exit, leading to a fiery public response challenging her to clarify which details are false.
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Nation Media Group Uganda’s head of broadcasting, Flavia Tumusiime, has dismissed Kasuku’s account of a contract dispute, prompting the radio personality to challenge her to explain which parts he got wrong.

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“This is false!” Tumusiime wrote on X after a video circulated in which Kasuku accused her of inviting him to sign a contract while security barred him from the company’s premises.

Kasuku, who previously worked at Dembe FM, was contributing a morning show segment on KFM at the time of the events he described.

According to Kasuku, former radio head Joseph Beyanga told him to continue working as management resolved his contract issues.

Tumusiime later called and asked him to come and sign a contract if he still wanted to work with the company, he said.

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But Kasuku claimed the invitation was followed by a conflicting message from the head of security. He alleged that the security official accused him of accessing Nation Media’s facilities without authorisation and told him Tumusiime had ordered that he should not enter.

Kasuku said the incident influenced his decision to reject the contract when he eventually met Tumusiime at her office at Kampala Serena hotel.

Despite his account, he said he still held Tumusiime in high regard. He suggested that someone else might have influenced how she handled his situation, although he offered no evidence to support that view.

Tumusiime’s brief denial drew a pointed response from Kasuku, who listed the events he wanted her to address.

“What is false Flavia!” he wrote.

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“1.Did u call me for a meeting or not! 2.Didnt we meet in yo office at serena for almost two hours! 3.Dint u tell me about the contract and i said i was done! 4.Dint the head of security call me and tell me whatever i said there! Wat is false!”

Tumusiime’s response did not specify which parts of Kasuku’s account she disputed. The exchange provided no response from the security official Kasuku cited.

The disagreement centres on two separate issues: the offer of a contract and Kasuku’s claim that security restricted his access to the workplace. His questions about their meeting do not, on their own, establish who issued the alleged security instructions.

Tumusiime took over as Nation Media Group Uganda’s head of broadcasting in April 2025. Her brief covered the group’s television and radio brands, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM and KFM. 

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