UCC boss blasts ‘intolerant’ NUP supporters after meeting with Nina Roz

UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo has slammed NUP supporters for attacking musician Nina Roz following her visit to his office

UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo has slammed NUP supporters for attacking musician Nina Roz following her visit to his office

UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo has slammed NUP supporters for attacking musician Nina Roz following her visit to his office. Thembo insisted political differences should not interfere with the creative industry and vowed to double his support for her upcoming concert.

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) executive director Nyombi Thembo criticised supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) for attacking musician Nina Roz after she visited his office to discuss her upcoming concert.

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Thembo, a prominent supporter and mobiliser of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), accused the critics of allowing political differences to interfere with professional relationships and the entertainment industry.

The controversy erupted after Thembo shared a video of his meeting with Nina Roz, whose real name is Nina Kankunda, on social media.

The post attracted hostile comments from people questioning why the musician, who is associated with NUP, would meet a senior government official who openly supports President Yoweri Museveni.

Responding to the criticism on Friday, Thembo defended the meeting and accused those attacking the singer of political intolerance.

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“Nina Roz paid me a visit last evening to inform me about her upcoming show,” he said.

“Now I heard you insulting her because she came to my office. Even village people are better than this. You all know me as a person that often attends such shows. Now that you have started attacking her, I am going to buy two tables at her show instead of one.”

Thembo said political affiliation should not determine which musicians he meets or supports in his official capacity.

“You need to take politics out of these matters. When I am meeting creatives, I am blind to their political affiliations,” he said.

He cited several opposition-leaning musicians he has previously hosted, including King Saha, Mapeesa, Mathias Walukagga and Omukunja Atasera.

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Thembo explained that his interactions with entertainers form part of his responsibilities at UCC, which regulates broadcasting and aspects of the communications sector.

“You have to know that UCC manages and regulates stage plays and public entertainment. When these people come here, they are not here for NRM or NUP or DP affairs. They are here for work,” he said.

He also defended his personal relationships with musicians who support opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Thembo said he recently attended King Saha's concert and enjoyed the performance despite their political differences.

“I recently attended King Saha’s show and enjoyed it. Even Kyagulanyi himself, when some of his songs are played, I am immediately on my feet dancing. We disagree on other things, but I love his music,” he said.

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The UCC boss maintained that supporting musicians does not require him to agree with their political positions.

“I meet these people because I am obligated by law to motivate and inspire them. I am a creative myself and I have passion for the business,” he said.

He urged Ugandans to separate politics from professional responsibilities and social relationships.

“Get politics out of things we do out of our statutory obligations. Get politics out of the things we do because of the social connections we have,” Thembo said.

Thembo also sought to distinguish his responsibilities as UCC executive director from his political activities as a member of the NRM and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

“If I want to mobilise for my party, the NRM, I do not do it on this desk. I do that at my home as a member of NRM and PLU,” he said.

“On this desk I do government work. I meet everybody that comes my way so long as you do things that I am obligated to regulate. What is wrong with Nina Roz meeting me?”

Nina Roz is preparing for her Sound of a Dream concert, scheduled for December 11, 2026, at the Hockey Grounds in Lugogo, Kampala.

Ordinary tickets will cost Shs30,000, while VIP tickets will go for Shs50,000. Tables will cost Shs5 million.