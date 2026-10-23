Daudi Kabanda defends return to school following Odonga Otto's mockery

Patriotic League of Uganda figure Daudi Kabanda has effectively confirmed his enrollment in a law course at Uganda Pentecostal University. His decision follows public mockery from former lawmaker Odonga Otto and past academic attacks from Dr Chris Baryomunsi.

Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) figure Daudi Kabanda has appeared to confirm his return to school, following months of ridicule over his academic credentials.

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Kabanda is said to have recently undertaken a law course at Uganda Pentecostal University

The development was first revealed by his rival and former Aruu Country Legislator Odonga Otto who mocked his reported enrolment at the university.

He wrote, “He has gone back to school. To study law… The purpose of education is to fill an empty head.”

Otto also alleged that Kabanda’s security entourage had caused concern among fellow students

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Some supporter of Kabanda however, defended his latest return to school

One Grace posted,“Kabanda got it right, first occupy the political space, gather the necessary connections and finances, then education will come later and now with so much ease.

Kabanda quoted her post and described her as “Intelligent”, signalling his agreement with her defence.

The exchange revives a recurring line of attack against Kabanda, whose critics have questioned his academic qualifications and described him as a Senior Six leaver.

Earlier this year, Dr Chris Baryomunsi targeted Kabanda’s education during a public disagreement over Muhoozi’s social media posts.

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In a January 31, 2026 response on X, Baryomunsi told Kabanda to “upgrade your education and reason like those who went to school”.

That dispute followed Baryomunsi’s remarks that Muhoozi’s posts did not represent official government positions.