President Museveni Hails Putin’s Multibillion Military Gifts to Uganda

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a Shs228 billion military donation package. Commissioning key facilities across Uganda, Museveni urged the UPDF to leverage the support to develop local repair and manufacturing capabilities.

President Yoweri Museveni has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for helping Uganda strengthen its military, after commissioning facilities that include a mechanised repair centre at Magamaga under a donation package worth about Shs228 billion.

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But Museveni wants the army to build on the support by developing the skills to repair and eventually manufacture military equipment locally.

“We must not only acquire good equipment but also learn to maintain, repair and eventually manufacture it here,” he said in a statement.

The President commissioned facilities and equipment at Kalama, Entebbe, Kalangalo and Magamaga this week under Uganda’s defence cooperation with Russia.

The Magamaga repair centre forms part of a $53 million package of equipment and infrastructure donated by Russia. The package also includes a training simulator at the Mechanised Warfare College and a command post at Kalangalo under the Special Forces Command.

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“The gifts, if you study them, are all to ensure the survivability of our troops so that they fight better,” Museveni said.

He asked Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Joint Staff Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba and other senior commanders to assess the cost of local production.

“The gift is a gift, but we need to do more. If the cost is affordable, we should invest and upscale,” he said.

Museveni also urged the military to adopt artificial intelligence and automation. He said advances in technology had improved reconnaissance and observation.

He praised troops at Kalangalo for the speed at which they established their barracks and operational base. He thanked the Russians “not only for the gift, but also the example.”

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The President said Uganda first bought Russian military equipment in 1967.

“I am glad that we are back in full cooperation with our Russian friends,” he said.

Museveni said the partnership should build Uganda’s technical skills, protect its sovereignty and strengthen its ability to defend itself.

Bakasumba said the facilities would enable the UPDF to undertake extensive repairs, keep military equipment in service for longer and train technical personnel.

He urged commanders and technicians to maintain the facilities and use them properly.

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“Guard this investment and ensure that it delivers the intended benefits to the UPDF and the country at large,” he said.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka said changing security threats and advances in military technology required reliable equipment and well-trained personnel. He thanked Russian experts for their technical guidance and contribution to Uganda’s defence infrastructure.