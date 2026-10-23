Bobi Wine mourns sudden passing of ex-Busiro MP Charles Matovu

National Unity Platform president Bobi Wine has expressed deep shock over the sudden death of former Busiro South MP Charles Matovu, who passed away at age 41 at Mulago Hospital while challenging his 2026 election defeat.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has mourned the sudden death of former Busiro South MP Charles Matovu, who passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026, aged 41.

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Matovu died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala after developing a sudden illness earlier in the week. His death came as he pursued a court petition challenging his defeat in the January 2026 parliamentary elections.

Kyagulanyi expressed shock at the news, describing Matovu as a brother, comrade and fellow leader whose parliamentary victory had been stolen.

"Just received very disturbing news concerning the abrupt passing of our brother, comrade and fellow leader, Hon. Charles Matovu, who served as Member of Parliament for Busiro South in the last Parliamentary term and had his victory robbed on gunpoint in the January election," Kyagulanyi wrote on X.

"Very shocking news! May God strengthen all of us," he added.

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NUP secretary general David Lewis Rubongoya said Matovu developed an abrupt health complication on Monday night, October 19, prompting his admission to Lubaga Hospital.

Rubongoya visited him on Thursday morning and found him in critical condition. He said the former legislator could neither speak nor open his eyes.

Charles Matovu

"This morning at Lubaga Hospital, I checked on Hon. Charles Matovu who was critically sick. His family informed us that he got an abrupt health challenge on Monday night," Rubongoya said.

"When I saw him today, he couldn’t speak or open his eyes although he was still alive but struggling to wake up."

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Doctors later transferred Matovu to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further medical investigations, but he died shortly afterwards.

"Most unfortunately, he passed on a short while ago. It is VERY SHOCKING," Rubongoya said.

The family had not disclosed the exact cause of death by Thursday evening.

Matovu, an electrical engineer by profession, was born on April 1, 1985. He represented Busiro South in Wakiso district during Uganda's 11th Parliament, from 2021 to 2026.

He entered Parliament on the NUP ticket after winning the 2021 general elections.

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However, he lost his bid for another term during the January 15, 2026, parliamentary elections.

The Electoral Commission declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Kenan Opio the winner with 36,497 votes against Matovu's 30,487.

Matovu rejected the outcome and petitioned the High Court in Entebbe, alleging electoral irregularities and failure to comply with electoral laws.

He argued that the alleged violations had affected the election results and asked the court to overturn Opio's victory.

On September 25, 2026, the High Court dismissed Matovu's application seeking access to additional electoral materials after finding that his requests lacked sufficient detail.

However, the ruling did not determine the main election petition.

Justice Johnson Karemani began hearing the substantive case on October 16, just six days before Matovu's death.

His death leaves questions about the future of the petition, which remained before the court.

Matovu's political career also featured confrontations during the 2025–2026 election campaigns.

In December 2025, NUP reported that men allegedly dressed in security uniforms attacked Matovu and members of his campaign team while they canvassed for votes in Busiro South.

The party said the victims sustained injuries and received treatment at Mengo Hospital.

His death has drawn condolences from opposition leaders and supporters who worked with him during his parliamentary career.