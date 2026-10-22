IGG orders Uganda National Mining Company chiefs interdicted over alleged mismanagement

The Inspectorate of Government has ordered the interdiction of Uganda National Mining Company CEO Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi.

The Inspectorate of Government has ordered the interdiction of Uganda National Mining Company CEO Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi.

The Inspectorate of Government has ordered the immediate interdiction of Uganda National Mining Company CEO Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi and legal chief Leila K. Bwambale amid investigations into alleged financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered the immediate interdiction of two top Uganda National Mining Company (UNMC) officials as it investigates alleged financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

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The order targets chief executive officer Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi and chief corporate and legal affairs officer Leila K. Bwambale, who also serves as company secretary.

In a statement dated October 22, 2026, the inspectorate directed the company’s board chairperson to interdict both officials to allow investigations into allegations of maladministration, financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

The inspectorate said removing the officials from their duties during the inquiry would help prevent interference with investigations.

“Public interest demands that while investigations against an officer are ongoing, he or she should be suspended from exercising the powers and functions of the office to avoid interference with the investigations,” the statement reads.

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The board chairperson must also make interim arrangements to ensure work continues during their interdiction. The statement did not name their replacements or specify how long the investigations would take.

The inspectorate cited Article 230(2) of the Constitution and Section 13(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act as the legal basis for its directive. These provisions empower the Inspector General of Government to issue necessary and appropriate orders while carrying out official duties.

The statement did not detail the transactions or decisions under investigation. It also did not include responses from either official.