'They love me the most' – Konshens fires back at critics over East Africa connection

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens has fired back at critics who claim his love for East Africa is driven by money, insisting his connection with fans and local artistes is rooted in genuine mutual appreciation ahead of his December concert in Uganda.

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens has dismissed claims that his love for East Africa is driven by money, insisting that his bond with the region goes beyond concerts and financial rewards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Konshens challenged critics who questioned his repeated praise for East Africa, saying he has supported the region's music industry for years.

The singer, whose real name is Garfield Spence, argued that East African fans have shown him more love than audiences in places where he earns more money.

"East Africa dont pay me the most, they LOVE me the Most and i was never ever shy about Loving them right back," he wrote.

His response follows criticism of his frequent declarations of love for East Africa, particularly as he prepares to return to Uganda for another concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Konshens insisted that his connection with the region did not begin with his latest performance plans.

"I Big Up east Africa Year Round not just when im coming there! You have seen me with your eyes Countless times bigging up East Africa on MAJOR stages and BIG platforms worldwide for YEARS!!" he wrote.

The Gal a Bubble hitmaker also challenged critics to identify another international artiste who has supported East African musicians through as many collaborations.

He cited his work with Ugandan singer A Pass on Gamululu, which he described as one of his favourite collaborations.

He also mentioned his contribution to the Back Bencher remix by Kenyan rapper Toxic Lyrikali and the Figa remix with Kenyan music group Ethic Entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Try to list all my features and remixes with artistes from the region, from my favorite Gamululu feat Apass to hopping on Backbencher remix just bcuz i think Toxic is 🔥🔥," he wrote.

Konshens recalled the excitement that followed DJ G Money's first plays of the Figa remix, saying some of his projects with East African artistes had never received official releases.

"In other words dont play with me, i been reppin!!" he added.

Konshens has built strong ties with Uganda's music industry. Besides A Pass, he has worked with Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Azawi and Fik Gaza.

His collaborations include Want Money with Pallaso, Summer Bae with Azawi and the Banana remix featuring Jose Chameleone and Fik Gaza. Pulse Uganda+2

Advertisement

Advertisement

His relationship with Uganda dates back more than a decade. He first performed in the country in 2012 and returned in 2013, 2015 and 2023.

The Jamaican star is now scheduled to headline the Vibe Republic concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 11, 2026, alongside South African DJ Maphorisa.

The concert will mark another appearance in Kampala, where Konshens has attracted a loyal following through songs such as Bruk Off Yuh Back, Gal a Bubble and Do Sumn. Matooke Republic+1

Despite the criticism, Konshens maintained that his support for East African music stems from appreciation rather than commercial interests.

He ended his statement by suggesting that fans had overlooked one of his songs, which he felt deserved greater success.