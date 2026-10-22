Suspected ghost workers exposed as Parliament probes staff recruitment

Parliament's staff audit has raised suspicions of ghost workers after some employees reportedly failed to identify their departments.

Parliament's staff audit has raised suspicions of ghost workers after some employees reportedly failed to identify their departments.

A staff verification exercise at Parliament has exposed suspected ghost workers and illegal recruitments, with some employees unable to identify their departments. Speaker Jacob Oboth assured staff the audit aims to restore accountability rather than trigger mass dismissals.

A staff verification exercise at Parliament has raised fresh concerns over suspected ghost workers, illegal recruitment and questionable promotions, with some employees reportedly unable to identify the departments where they work.

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According to The Observer, the exercise has exposed suspected irregularities involving employees who allegedly secured jobs through connections rather than established recruitment procedures.

The audit, which began on October 19, 2026, followed a meeting between Speaker Jacob Oboth and Head of Public Service Lucy Nakyobe on October 14.

It seeks to establish whether parliamentary employees possess the required academic qualifications, hold valid appointment letters and occupy positions within the approved staffing structure.

The Observer reports that some employees allegedly obtained jobs without competitive recruitment, while others secured promotions despite lacking the required qualifications.

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Sources also claim that relatives of senior government officials, former parliamentary commissioners and other influential figures benefited from questionable appointments.

Some employees reportedly struggled to locate their departments during the verification exercise, raising suspicions that they had been receiving salaries without performing official duties.

“This exercise has shown us that there were people earning free money from Parliament,” a source told The Observer.

Another employee described the audit as an examination of recruitment and promotion practices under former Speaker Anita Among.

The verification requires staff to present original appointment and promotion letters, academic certificates, national identity cards and other employment records.

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Speaker Oboth, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi attended the opening meeting.

The exercise comes amid allegations that hundreds of employees joined Parliament through irregular recruitment processes during the previous parliamentary term.

However, Speaker Oboth has assured employees that the review is not intended to trigger mass dismissals but to restore fairness and accountability.

The Parliamentary Commission has also indicated that employees with forged academic documents could lose their jobs, while those placed in positions beyond their qualifications may face reassignment.

The findings will determine whether Parliament takes disciplinary action against employees implicated in recruitment and payroll irregularities.

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