Government cites criminals amid push for City Square redevelopment

President Yoweri Museveni directed Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda to review businessman Hassan Bulwadda's proposal for a hotel and shopping mall at City Square.

President Yoweri Museveni directed Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda to review businessman Hassan Bulwadda's proposal for a hotel and shopping mall at City Square.

Attorney General Sam Mayanja has defended plans to redevelop Kampala's City Square, arguing that criminal activity has ruined the public park while opposition leaders fight to protect the city's green spaces.

Attorney General Sam Mayanja has defended plans to redevelop Kampala's City Square, claiming that criminals have turned the public park into a hideout, making it unsafe for families and other visitors.

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Mr Mayanja said the government could no longer ignore the state of the square, where police maintain a permanent presence to confront suspected criminals.

According to The Observer, the Attorney General accused criminals of using the park to plan robberies and other offences across Kampala.

“Have you seen that place at City Square? There is now a permanent police truck stationed there, with police personnel constantly fighting criminals whose home has become City Square,” Mayanja said.

He argued that the situation had robbed Kampala residents of a recreational space. He also blamed people who frequent the square for destroying its grass.

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“Which respectable Kampala resident can take his family there over the weekend and say, ‘Let’s go to City Square’? The police are there fighting criminals who are planning their evil acts. We cannot allow that to continue,” he said.

Mr Mayanja said the proposed redevelopment would give Kampala a modern public space with green areas, a water fountain, internet access and facilities where residents could relax and take photographs.

He added that developers would preserve the existing monument to protect the site's historical significance.

“These are the things our own Ugandan group is introducing at City Square. Yet people are opposing the idea. What is the alternative? There is no time to waste,” he said.

The Attorney General compared the planned transformation to public spaces in New York, Washington, London, Paris and Bonn, arguing that Kampala deserved similar facilities.

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His defence comes amid growing concerns over the future of one of Kampala's remaining public green spaces.

On August 30, 2026, President Museveni directed Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda to examine a proposal by businessman Hassan Bulwadda to redevelop City Square.

Mr Bulwadda wants to replace the existing site with a modern commercial complex featuring a hotel, shopping mall and solar-powered facilities.

The President instructed Ms Kabanda to consult Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) before submitting a report on the proposal.

The plan has attracted opposition from political leaders who fear Kampala could lose an important public recreational area to commercial development.

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During a parliamentary sitting on September 30, 2026, Leader of the Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi questioned the proposal and challenged the government to protect the city's remaining green spaces.

The government later clarified that President Museveni had not approved the project and that the proposal remained under consideration.

Ms Kabanda has since established a seven-member committee to assess the proposed development. The team will examine land, planning, security and other concerns before presenting its findings to the President.

The controversy has also revived an earlier dispute involving businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba, who claims his company secured a contract to redevelop City Square in 2001.

Mr Basajjabalaba told Parliament in September that his company paid Kampala City Council Shs1.6 billion before the agreement was cancelled. He is seeking compensation from the government.