Gen Kainerugaba forgives jailed Maj Gen Birungi, promises his release

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced plans to release former military intelligence chief Maj Gen James Birungi, citing his Christian faith for forgiving Birungi's alleged serious crimes against the army and Ugandans.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has announced plans to release former military intelligence chief Maj Gen James Birungi, saying he has forgiven him despite accusing him of committing serious crimes against the army and Ugandans.

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In a statement posted on X on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Gen Kainerugaba said Birungi deserved severe punishment but cited his Christian faith as the reason for his decision to forgive him.

"MG.Birungi committed great crimes against our army and people. He should rightly have faced a very severe sentence. However, I believe in Jesus Christ who always teaches forgiveness. Christ forgave me, who I'm I not to forgive myself. I have forgiven him. We will release him soon," he wrote.

The announcement comes more than a year after military authorities arrested Birungi in August 2025 over allegations of misconduct within Uganda's military intelligence structures.

Birungi, who previously headed the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), faces charges of treachery and offences relating to security before the General Court Martial in Makindye.

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His arrest followed investigations into allegations that senior intelligence officers fabricated reports about terrorist threats to obtain operational funds.

A military Board of Inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen Sam Okiding examined the allegations, which also raised questions about intelligence operations linked to the killing of civilians who were presented as suspected suicide bombers.

Birungi has denied the charges against him. UPDF+1

On October 5, 2026, the General Court Martial extended his detention after prosecutors failed to respond to his bail application.

The prosecution told the court that an officer expected to swear an affidavit opposing bail was outside Uganda. The court adjourned the matter and returned Birungi to the Makindye Military Police detention centre.

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Birungi previously commanded the Special Forces Command and the UPDF Mountain Division, which has played a role in operations against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) along Uganda's border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Although he promised Birungi's release, the army chief did not specify when it would happen or whether the charges against him would be withdrawn.