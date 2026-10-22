Kagame defends dress code restrictions after women barred from concert

President Paul Kagame says public dress standards should reflect Rwanda's cultural values and the setting.

President Paul Kagame says public dress standards should reflect Rwanda's cultural values and the setting.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has defended dress standards in public places, arguing that freedom of expression should respect cultural values and the setting.

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His remarks follow complaints that women were denied entry to a concert over their clothing, sparking debate about personal freedom and police conduct.

Speaking during a youth meeting at BK Arena attended by more than 10,000 people, Mr Kagame said society should agree on acceptable dress standards without resorting to confrontation.

“If you are going to the beach, by the water, where people go to relax, there is a certain way you can dress and behave that may be different from other places. That is perfectly acceptable,” Kagame said.

He argued that clothing suitable for leisure activities might not meet expectations in other public spaces. He said the same standards should apply to men and women.

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“There should be a way of regulating these things so that people can come to an understanding,” he said.

The controversy has also drawn attention to police conduct following an incident in Rubavu, where officers were filmed apprehending a young woman wearing a miniskirt at a bus park.

Police detained the officers involved and cleared the woman of wrongdoing. Police spokesperson Boniface Rutikanga said investigators were examining allegations of misconduct.

The incident sparked criticism from activists and public figures who argued that cultural values should not justify harassment or intimidation.

“A woman’s body is not an invitation for control,” celebrity Pamela Uwicyeza said.

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“We can value respect and culture without policing women’s bodies. Modesty is a choice, not something that should be enforced through fear or violence,” she added.

BK Arena's regulations allow personal expression but require visitors to cover intimate body parts. They also prohibit offensive clothing and violent behaviour, although they set no minimum length for skirts or dresses.

Mr Kagame urged young Rwandans to discuss changing social practices and consider their impact on communities rather than turn disagreements into conflicts.