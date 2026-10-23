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UNMC boss remains in office despite IGG Interdiction order

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:41 - 23 October 2026
The Inspectorate of Government has ordered the interdiction of Uganda National Mining Company CEO Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi.
Uganda National Mining Company CEO Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi reportedly remains in office despite an interdiction order from the IGG. Journalist Andrew Mwenda warned that state forces could intervene to enforce the suspension amid ongoing financial probe.
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Uganda National Mining Company (UNMC) chief executive officer Dr Gerald Banaga-Baingi reported for work on Friday despite an order for his interdiction

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Journalist Andrew Mwenda, citing sources at the company, said the CEO remained in office. He warned that police or the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) could remove Banaga-Baingi if he failed to leave.

On Thursday, October 22, 2026, Inspectorate of Government, Lady Justice Naluzze Aisha Batala ordered the UNMC board chairperson to interdict Banaga-Baingi and chief corporate and legal affairs officer Leila K. Bwambale. Bwambale also serves as company secretary.

The inspectorate said the interdictions would allow investigations into allegations of maladministration, financial mismanagement and abuse of office.

Mwenda claimed that board chairperson Maria Kiwanuka had not formally notified Banaga-Baingi of the decision. Neither Kiwanuka’s alleged failure to notify him nor his reported continued presence in office has been independently confirmed.

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“Now, sources at UNMC say that Mr Banaga-Baingi is still in office,” Mwenda wrote.

He also said he had spoken to Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who chairs the Patriotic League of Uganda.

“He says he fully supports the decision of the IGG,” Mwenda wrote.

Mwenda then issued a warning to the mining company boss.

“He is advised to leave office immediately or face the full force of the state to evict him forcefully by police or UPDF.”

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Mwenda further alleged that the CEO’s continued presence aimed to conceal evidence. 

The inspectorate’s statement directed the board chairperson to make interim arrangements to keep the company’s operations running during the interdictions. It said suspending the officials from their duties would help prevent interference with investigations.

The statement did not detail the transactions under scrutiny or set a deadline for completing the inquiry.

The material available did not include responses from Banaga-Baingi, Bwambale or Kiwanuka. The allegations against the two officials remain under investigation.

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