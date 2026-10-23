Uganda young word masters chase glory as 14th enjuba spelling bee heads to Serena finale

The 14th edition opened today, October 23, 2026, at Next Media Park

The 14th edition opened today, October 23, 2026, at Next Media Park

A total of 353 young spellers from 12 districts across Uganda have gathered in Kampala for the 14th Enjuba National Spelling Bee. With single-elimination rules in play, finalists head to Kampala Serena Hotel for the grand finale.

Uganda’s young spellers are battling for a place in tomorrow’s Enjuba National Spelling Bee grand finale at Kampala Serena Hotel.

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The 14th edition opened today, October 23, 2026, at Next Media Park, bringing together 353 children from 12 districts.

The preliminary rounds will determine who advances to the finale at Serena’s Victoria Hall on October 24.

This year, the competition leaves no room for second chances. Each contestant gets one attempt at a word. A mistake means immediate elimination.

Judges for this year are William Mukisa, Michael Mudidi, Lilian Tibasimwa and Shallot Mbabazi.

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Deogratius Ojangole, this year’s host, described the competition as “a place where words unite different scholars in different schools.”

“This year’s edition is more exciting, tense and will also bring out the incredible stories of these young spellers who will make their mark on the national stage,” he said.

“The spelling bee is more than just spelling. It is about learning, encouragement, discipline but also the power of education.”

The field comprises 114 Junior contestants aged six to eight and 239 Senior contestants aged nine to 12.

The 14th edition opened today, October 23, 2026, at Next Media Park

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But knowing how to spell will not be enough.

Junior contestants will also identify and spell words from pictures and complete words with missing letters. Senior contestants will face a word-meaning round, testing whether they understand the vocabulary they use.

The children come from Jinja, Mayuge, Mbale, Tororo, Kole, Kiryandongo, Masaka, Bushenyi, Mubende, Wakiso, Mukono and Kampala.

Tomorrow’s finale is scheduled to run from 8am to 5pm, with one champion crowned in each category.

Families and supporters can attend by buying an Enjuba storybook for Shs5,000 at the entrance. Each adult and non-participating child will need a book, which serves as an entry pass.

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The arrangement replaces free admission and supports Enjuba’s campaign to put storybooks in children’s hands.