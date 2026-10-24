Uganda locks out travelers from DRC amid tighten Ebola controls

The ministry of Health announced new Ebola restrictions on October 23, 2026

The ministry of Health announced new Ebola restrictions on October 23, 2026

Uganda has barred transit travelers coming from the Democratic Republic of Congo following confirmation of an Ebola case in Nigeria linked to a traveler who passed through the country.

Uganda has barred travellers with a history of visiting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) from transiting through the country as the government tightens measures to prevent the spread of Ebola.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry of Health announced the restrictions on October 23, 2026, following confirmation that a Nigerian woman who travelled through Uganda had tested positive for Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease in Nigeria.

The new measures affect travellers who have visited DRC, regardless of their nationality, as health authorities investigate the woman's movements and where she contracted the virus.

In a statement, director general of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro said the government had introduced tighter border controls to protect Uganda from the outbreak.

"Travellers with a history of travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo will not be permitted to transit through Uganda," the ministry said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government has also reinstated traveller locator forms for all passengers entering the country, regardless of their country of origin.

The forms will help health officials track travellers and identify people who may have come into contact with suspected Ebola patients.

The ministry has strengthened infection prevention and control measures at all entry and exit points, including health facilities. Disease surveillance will also continue across the country.

Under the new measures, authorities will invoke provisions of the Public Health Act against individuals who breach public health requirements.

People who enter Uganda through unauthorised border crossings will face action under the law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry has also asked communities near border areas to report suspected illegal crossings to enable health workers to screen travellers and conduct follow-up investigations.

The restrictions follow growing concern over a Nigerian woman who tested positive for Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease after travelling through Uganda.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman had no symptoms when she left Uganda. However, health authorities have yet to establish when she contracted the disease.

"Available information indicates that the traveller did not exhibit symptoms at the time of departure from Uganda. However, investigations are continuing to establish the timing of symptom onset and the circumstances surrounding her infection," the ministry said.

Uganda is working with Nigerian health authorities to reconstruct the woman's travel history and identify possible sources of exposure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ministry has requested additional information from Nigeria, including detailed travel records and genomic sequencing results, where available.

The findings could help health officials determine where the infection occurred and whether further contact tracing is necessary.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said the woman had travelled to eastern DRC for business before passing through Uganda in early October.

She later developed symptoms in Nigeria and sought treatment at a private hospital in Abuja.

Ugandan authorities maintain that her passage through the country does not prove that she contracted the virus in Uganda.

The government has also received technical support from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The ministry still insists that Uganda has no confirmed active Ebola cases.