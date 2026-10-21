Nigeria Ebola patient was not infected in Uganda – Health ministry

Nearly 5,000 healthcare workers have been trained to deal with Ebola [BBC]

Nearly 5,000 healthcare workers have been trained to deal with Ebola [BBC]

Uganda's Health Ministry confirms a Nigerian woman diagnosed with Bundibugyo Ebola did not contract the virus in Uganda, as exposure investigation continues.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has spoken out on the Nigerian woman diagnosed with Ebola who reportedly transited through Uganda, stressing that her journey does not establish that she contracted the virus here.

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The ministry said the location of her exposure remains under investigation. Preliminary information indicates that she travelled to eastern DR Congo for business before passing through Uganda in early October.

The health ministry Director General of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro said the woman had no symptoms while transiting through Uganda. She developed symptoms after arriving in Nigeria.

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“Travel through Uganda does not establish that infection occurred here. The location of exposure remains under investigation,” he said

The World Health Organisation said the woman arrived in Nigeria on October 3 and developed symptoms on October 7. She sought treatment at a private health facility in Abuja on October 11.

Laboratory tests confirmed Bundibugyo Ebola on October 20. She is in isolation and receiving medical care.

Nigerian authorities have identified 44 contacts and are monitoring them. They are also searching for others who may have been exposed and strengthening infection prevention measures at the facility where she sought treatment.

Olaro said Uganda was awaiting detailed information from Nigeria about the woman’s travel itinerary and medical history. This would guide further investigations and any necessary contact tracing.

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He stressed that Uganda had no confirmed active Ebola cases at the time of the statement.

The ministry said it would work with other agencies to strengthen screening and public health controls at entry points. It also noted that limited provisions remained in place for humanitarian and diplomatic movement.