Just in: Konshens returns to Kampala for December concert

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens is returning to Uganda for the Vibe Republic concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on December 11, 2026. Get ticket details here.

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens, is returning to Uganda for another performance in a country where he enjoys a strong following.

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His next big show, dubbed Vibe Republic is set for December 11, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

He will be performing alongside DJ Maphorisa, the Amapiano King from South Africa.

Talent Africa Group, one of the organisers, has launched the first phase of ticket sales, giving music lovers an opportunity to secure entry at discounted prices.

Konshens

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Tickets for the first citizen sale will cost Shs20,000 for the Citizen Pass and Shs80,000 for the Diplomat Pass.

The tickets are available through TAG's official ticketing platform, with the promotional prices subject to terms and conditions.

The concert is also being promoted under the Explore Uganda initiative, with Swangz Avenue among the brands featured on the event's promotional material.

The showrunners revealed that the concert's purpose is to give the region a reason to go, connect, and discover what Uganda offers. It highlights the hospitality, warmth, food, culture, and beauty of the country.

Konshens

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Konshens, whose real name is Garfield Spence, is one of Jamaica's most recognisable dancehall artistes.

He has built a large fan base across Africa, particularly in Uganda, where his music remains popular in clubs, on radio and at entertainment events.

The singer is known for dancehall hits such as Bruk Off Yuh Back, Gal a Bubble, Pull Up to Mi Bumper and Do Sumn.

Konshens has performed in Uganda before, drawing crowds eager to experience his music live.