Mayiga irked by rumours of business dealings with Nnabagereka

The Prime Minister (Katikkiro) of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, this week voiced his frustration regarding persistent rumours that he has used his office to amass great wealth through his office.

The Premier said that since he took office, such false accusations have been propagated and given media prominence, mostly by his enemies.

One of the most infuriating false stories, he said, came out last year, claiming that he was involved in business dealings with the Nnabagereka (Queen of Buganda).

In an interview with the AIIJ podcast, Mayiga recounted how a well-educated friend called to ask him if he had started a school with the Queen.

The rumour, he said, stemmed from the fact that the Nnabagereka’s mentorship camp, Ekisaakate, had been held at Muzza High School in Kabembe, Mukono, last year.

An irate Mayiga said he was very upset by the question, telling off his friend to “use her head.”

“I told her not to be silly,” he narrated.

"I am entrepreneurial, but do you think I would go as far as doing business with the Kabaka’s wife? I was very upset with her. People are supposed to think with their heads.”

Charles Peter Mayiga with HRH Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda

Defending His Reputation Against Corruption Allegations

Mayiga went on to address broader allegations of corruption and financial impropriety that have plagued his tenure.

He noted that such rumours began during the Ettofaali campaign to rebuild the Kasubi tombs, when some people were shocked by the sheer amount of money collected from ordinary Ugandans.

Critics, he said, suspected he was siphoning off money and spreading rumours to pressure him into paying them off.

The Katikkiro firmly denied these accusations, asserting that he would never engage in such under-the-table dealings.

To prove his financial integrity, he hired an internal auditor and published a public accounting of every penny collected during the campaign.

Another set of rumours that Mayiga addressed were those suggesting he owns several schools across the country.

He clarified that while many schools have recently renamed structures in his honour, he does not own them.

He cited specific examples, including a block at Veron High School in Mutundwe, a library at St Julianna School in Gayaza, and a computer lab at Katikamu Light College, which have been named after him.

He explained that these institutions chose to name the buildings after him on their own accord, a decision he did not ask for.