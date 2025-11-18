Former UCDA executive director is dead

Dr Emmanuel Lyamulemye, the former executive director of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), is dead.

Dr Emmanuel Lyamulemye, the former executive director of the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA), is dead.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, announced his death on X.

“I learnt this morning with deep sorrow about the passing of Dr Emmanuel Lyamulemye, the former ED of UCDA. Dr Lyamulemye passed away this morning, November 18th 2025,” the minister posted.

He also paid tribute to him.

“Dr Lyamulemye was a pillar of Uganda’s coffee sector and played a key leadership role in the design and implementation of Uganda’s coffee roadmap, which led to the exponential growth of the industry. Under his leadership, Uganda strengthened its coffee quality standards, expanded farmer extension support systems, and positioned itself as one of the world’s most competitive coffee origins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Emmanuel Lyamulemye

“He fought firmly in international coffee bodies and forums, demanding the correct classification of African coffees, including Uganda’s robusta and Ethiopia’s arabica. He was bold, firm and intelligent. Together with other colleagues, he worked hard to open new coffee markets such as China,” Tumwebaze wrote.

“On behalf of @MAAIF_Uganda and the coffee stakeholder fraternity, and on my own behalf, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Dr Lyamulemye left his role at UCDA after the Authority was absorbed into the ministry following the passing of the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The move was part of the government’s Rationalisation of Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX) policy, which aims to streamline public spending and cut redundant administrative structures

Advertisement