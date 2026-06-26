Nabbanja shares lessons from Anita Among's 'fake friends'

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja says Anita Among's fall from power has shown her that political friendships can disappear when circumstances change.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has said the political troubles that befell former Speaker Anita Annet Among have taught her to be more cautious about the people around her.

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Speaking in her local language Runyoro at a recent public event, Nabbanja said she had watched how some people who were once close to Among had abandoned her following her fall from power.

"Let me be sincere to you; when I saw what happened to the former Speaker, which you all know; when I see today how she's treated by the people who used to hang around her home…I have learnt the world. That is why I am suspicious and second guess everyone coming to me nowadays," Nabbanja said.

"The woman isn't getting any more phone calls; the people who used to call her are the ones speaking ill of her."

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Nabbanja referred to a woman she did not name, saying she had been a frequent visitor at Among's residence but later became one of the people sharing updates after a State House meeting at which the former Speaker reportedly lost support within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

"There is a woman who used to spend days at her home every day; I will not mention her. But when they announced that State House meeting, that same person was the one churning out updates from that meeting. She was posting, 'I have seen the white smoke.'

"And yet this was the same woman that was always hanging with the former Speaker, even going to her bedroom. Ugandans are very tricky people!" Nabbanja said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja with Anita Among

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Among's political fortunes changed dramatically in May after mounting pressure within the NRM and investigations into alleged corruption and illicit wealth.

She withdrew from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament after a State House meeting and later lost the position when Parliament elected Jacob Oboth-Oboth as the new Speaker.

Her withdrawal followed security operations at properties linked to her and growing scrutiny over allegations of corruption and unexplained wealth, allegations she has denied. She said at the time that she would cooperate with ongoing investigations.

Recent reports have indicated that Among has remained at her Kololo residence under tight security, with access restricted to approved visitors. Claims about her health have also circulated in recent days after former Kampala Central MP Muhammad Nsereko alleged that she was seriously ill.

However, those claims have not been officially confirmed. Bukedea County MP David Beecham Okwere later said he had visited Among and found that although she had swollen feet, she was able to move around within her compound.

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