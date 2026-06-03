‘I’m still in communication with Anita Among’ – Justine Nameere

Justine Nameere says she still exchanges texts regularly with former Speaker Anita Among and credits a years-long friendship for their close relationship.

Justine Nameere says she remains in regular contact with former Speaker Anita Among.

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She says Among recently congratulated her on her appointment to Cabinet.

Nameere revealed that their friendship began when she defended Among during a family controversy while working as a journalist.

Newly appointed Minister of State for Local Government Justine Nameere has revealed that she remains in regular contact with former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among.

The two, she said, continue to communicate despite reports that the former Speaker remains under house arrest pending corruption investigations against her.

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“I have been in touch with her even now, I still talk to her,” Nameere said in a televised interview.

“She is okay; only that the investigation is still ongoing about some issues. You have to know that this is still a government. Even myself, although I was appointed minister and everyone is happy, if I do something, I have to be investigated. I am not above the law.”

Nameere disclosed that Among was among the first people to congratulate her after President Yoweri Museveni appointed her to Cabinet.

“When I was appointed to Cabinet, she texted me saying, ‘Congratulations my beloved daughter,’ and I responded, ‘Thank you sweet mummy,’” she said.

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The minister also revealed that before receiving the congratulatory message, she had reached out to Among to thank her for publicly supporting Speaker Jacob Oulanyah Oboth-Oboth and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa after they were endorsed by the ruling National Resistance Movement, while she was excluded from the leadership structure.

Nameere and Among

Friendship genesis

Nameere revealed that her friendship with Among predates the latter's rise to the position of Speaker of Parliament.

“There was a time she had a family scandal, when I was still working as a journalist, and I defended her on TV. That was what made her like me.” she said

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The incident, she said, marked the beginning of a close relationship between the two women.