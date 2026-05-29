Advertisement

Army thought I was hiding Anitah’s cash’ - Nameere speaks out on arrest

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 10:18 - 29 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Justine Nameere, the Masaka City Woman MP and newly appointed State Minister for Local Government
The army operatives, according to Nameere, believed that the money was meant to bribe MPs not to vote for Jacob Oboth, who had been endorsed by the NRM leadership for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.
Advertisement

Justine Nameere, the Masaka City Woman MP and newly appointed State Minister for Local Government, has spoken out about her arrest and brief detention by military operatives on May 15.

Advertisement

Nameere was picked up in the evening by military operatives as she moved in a procession with supporters in Masaka City, shortly after she was sworn in as the area MP. She was driven away in a drone van and released two days later.

Speaking in an interview with Bukedde TV, Nameere said the soldiers who arrested her had been given false intelligence. 

The soldiers, she said, had been fed wrong information by an unscrupulous person that she was hiding sacks of money belonging to former Speaker Anita Among.

Justine Nameere
Advertisement

The army operatives, according to Nameere, believed that the money was meant to bribe MPs not to vote for Jacob Oboth Oboth, who had been endorsed by the NRM leadership for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

She added that by the time President Museveni intervened and sent another team to rescue her, some of her captors had started realising that they had acted on wrong information.

“My captors were already starting to regret it. I could hear them arguing with other people on the phone, that they had been misled,” she said.

Nameere with her husband

“The story they got was that I had Hon Among’s cash and was to distribute it as bribes to members of parliament to boycott Jacob,” she said.

Advertisement

Nameere says she explained to them that she could not have worked against Oboth Oboth because of their close family relationship.

“I told them, whoever had them that information was mad because I could not antagonise Hon Oboth, a person that even attended my own marriage ceremony. He is more like a father to me. I know Jacob, I have been to his home,” Nameere said.

She said the operatives did not ask her many questions, but appeared to realise that what they found was not what they had expected.

In the interview, Nameere also denied ever receiving any money from the former speaker, adding that the two were merely friends who had worked together, long before Among became speaker.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo
News
29.05.2026
UNEB rolls out SMS codes to check candidate registration status; head teachers warned 
Dr Lawrence Muganga
News
29.05.2026
Lawrence Muganga ministerial appointment  challenged over dual citizenship
Rango Tenge Tenge
Entertainment
29.05.2026
Tenge Tenge loses social media accounts to manager
Museveni sends police chiefs, Internal Affairs boss on forced leave over Shs31b bribery scandal
News
29.05.2026
Museveni sends police chiefs, Internal Affairs boss on forced leave over Shs31b bribery scandal
Gen Muhoozi's son joins prestigious Sandhurst Royal Military Academy
News
29.05.2026
Gen Muhoozi's son joins prestigious Sandhurst Royal Military Academy
Museveni amends cabinet: Ruth Aceng redeployed as Chief Whip, Justine Lumumba replaces as Minister of ICT 
News
29.05.2026
Museveni amends cabinet: Ruth Aceng redeployed as Chief Whip, Justine Lumumba replaces as Minister of ICT 