Gen Moses Ali ‘previously operated for brain blood clot’

Gen Moses Ali survived emergency brain surgery in 2001 after collapsing in Adjumani, a moment he says strengthened their lifelong friendship.

More details have emerged about the health of General Moses Ali, the veteran politician and former First Deputy Prime Minister who died on July 18, 2026.

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The 87 year old is said to have undergone emergency brain surgery after collapsing in Adjumani, former minister Captain Mike Mukula has revealed.

This was revealed by his close friend, Capt Mike Mukula who also announced his death earlier today.

In a tribute Mukula recounted how the two had built a close friendship through years of public service and described the late general as a patriot, freedom fighter and cherished friend.

Mukula said Moses Ali collapsed in Adjumani in 2001, prompting him to dispatch his aircraft, LET 410, to airlift him to Entebbe for specialised treatment.

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"I vividly remember when he collapsed in Adjumani in 2001. I immediately dispatched my aircraft LET 410 to airlift him to Entebbe, arranged an ambulance to Mulago Hospital, where an emergency neurosurgical operation successfully removed a blood clot from his brain, giving him a new lease on life," Mukula wrote.

General Moses Ali with Mike Mukula

The former minister said the incident marked one of many moments in a friendship that spanned decades.

Lingering health concerns

Concerns over Gen Ali’s health had lingered for years, as his mobility and physical condition triggered concern.

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At several public events, he has appeared frail and has often needed help from aides to walk, stand or reach the podium. He has also at times appeared to struggle with tremors.

Having been Uganda's longest serving minister in history, Ali was dropped from cabinet in the May 26th shuffle while his son Siraj Musa Ali was appointed Minister of State for Works.

Mukula said Moses Ali frequently visited his home in Bugolobi, while he often travelled to the general's ancestral home in Adjumani and his residence in Kampala.

Mukula said they later served together in Cabinet and on the National Resistance Movement's Central Executive Committee, where Moses Ali represented Northern Uganda and Mukula represented Eastern Uganda.

He also recalled speaking at the launch of Moses Ali's book, The Nubian Dynasty.

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"Uganda has lost a courageous son, but I have lost a cherished friend," Mukula said.

Moses Ali died at Nakasero Hospital on July 18, 2026. President Museveni described him as a long-serving soldier, political leader and model farmer whose contribution to Uganda would be greatly missed.