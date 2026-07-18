Museveni mourns Gen Moses Ali

President Museveni has led national tributes to General Moses Ali, praising his decades of military, political and agricultural service after his death on July 18, 2026.

President Museveni has confirmed the death of General Moses Ali.

Moses Ali died at Nakasero Hospital on July 18, 2026.

Museveni praised him as a long-serving soldier, political leader and model farmer.

The government is expected to announce burial arrangements.

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President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to General Moses Ali, describing him as a dedicated soldier, political leader and model farmer following his death on July 18, 2026.

Museveni announced that the veteran statesman died at Nakasero Hospital at 4:00 p.m., hours after news of his passing emerged. Earlier, former minister Captain Mike Mukula had announced that Moses Ali had died at the same hospital and praised him as a patriot, freedom fighter and elder statesman whose service shaped Uganda's history.

"It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of our brother Gen. Moses Ali," Museveni said in a statement posted on X.

"He died today at Nakasero Hospital, at 1600 hours. Gen Moses Ali has provided service to his country for a long time, as a soldier and a political leader."

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Museveni said Moses Ali also left a lasting legacy in the West Nile sub-region through agriculture.

"In the West Nile region, he provided the good example of being a big modern farmer. We shall miss greatly his contribution," the President said.

He concluded by praying for the late general.

"May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace."

Moses Ali served Uganda in both military and civilian leadership for decades. He held several senior government positions and remained one of the country's longest-serving public officials. His death has drawn tributes from leaders across the political divide, who have praised his contribution to national stability, public service and the development of West Nile.

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