Bobi Wine replaces Zedriga with Nambeshe as NUP interim president

Bobi Wine has appointed John Baptist Nambeshe as acting president of the National Unity Platform, replacing Dr Lina Zedriga Waru after four months in office.

Bobi Wine replaced Dr Lina Zedriga Waru with John Baptist Nambeshe as NUP acting president.

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He thanked Zedriga for leading the party during his four-month absence.

Nambeshe accepted the appointment and pledged to serve the party.

Zedriga was appointed acting president on March 14, 2026, after Bobi Wine left Uganda for engagements abroad.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Bobi Wine, has appointed John Baptist Nambeshe as the party's acting president, replacing Dr Lina Zedriga Waru after four months in the role.

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Bobi Wine, in a statement praised Zedriga for steering the party during his absence from Uganda.

"For four months, Dr. Lina Zedriga Waru has been acting President of our Party. During this period, she has steered the party well and kept the revolution alive. We're all very grateful for her dedication and service," he said.

He announced that Nambeshe, the party's Deputy President for the Eastern Region, would immediately assume the position.

"As her tenure comes to an end, I am pleased to announce that Hon. John Baptist Nambeshe, Deputy President Eastern Region, will be taking over as acting President of the National Unity Platform.

I wish him well and request all leaders and comrades to accord him the necessary support," Bobi Wine added.

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Nambeshe accepted the appointment and thanked Bobi Wine for the confidence placed in him.

"Thank you for placing your trust in me with this appointment. I am deeply honoured to step into the role of NUP Acting Party President. Your confidence in my leadership during this pivotal time is both humbling and inspiring," he wrote on X.

Bobi Wine and Dr Lina Zedriga Abuku Waru

Bobi Wine appointed Zedriga as acting president on March 14, 2026, shortly after announcing that he had left Uganda for what he described as "critical engagements" abroad.

At the time, he said the appointment was made in line with the party constitution to ensure continuity of leadership during his absence.

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Zedriga, the party's Deputy President for Northern Uganda, led the opposition party throughout Bobi Wine's stay outside the country. Her appointment came weeks after the disputed January 2026 general election and amid heightened political tensions.