Moses Ali is dead

General Moses Ali has died, with Captain Mike Mukula leading tributes to the veteran statesman and praising his decades of service to Uganda

General Moses Ali died at Nakasero Hospital on July 18, 2026, according to Captain Mike Mukula.

Mukula described him as a patriot, freedom fighter and statesman who served Uganda with distinction.

He praised Moses Ali's role in promoting peace, national unity and reconstruction.

Burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

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Veteran politician and former First Deputy Prime Minister General Moses Ali has died.

Former minister Captain Mike Mukula announced that Moses Ali died at Nakasero Hospital at 4:25 p.m. on July 18, 2026.

In a statement, Mukula described Moses Ali as a patriot, freedom fighter and statesman who dedicated his life to serving Uganda.

"He devoted his life to the service of Uganda. His contribution to the struggle for peace, national unity, stability, and reconstruction will forever remain engraved in the history of our nation," Mukula said.

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He added that Moses Ali was "a courageous soldier, an astute leader, and an elder statesman whose wisdom, humility, and unwavering commitment to Uganda inspired generations of leaders and citizens alike."

Mukula extended condolences to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the government, Moses Ali's family, the people of Adjumani District, the West Nile sub-region and all Ugandans mourning his death.

He urged the country to remember the late leader for his patriotism, sacrifice and public service.

"His life reminds us that true greatness is measured not by the offices one occupies, but by the lives one touches and the nation one helps to build," Mukula said.

He added that although Uganda had lost one of its finest sons, Moses Ali's legacy would continue to inspire future generations to serve the country with integrity and selflessness.

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Mukula concluded his tribute with an Islamic prayer, asking Allah to forgive Moses Ali's shortcomings, grant him mercy, admit him into Jannatul Firdaus and give strength to his family and all those grieving.