Spain vs Argentina: Who to win decisive World Championship battle?

Spain and Argentina have faced each other 14 times, with 6 wins apiece and two draws

Spain and Argentina have faced each other 14 times, with 6 wins apiece and two draws

Pick your favorite to win the world’s biggest football tournament final and support it with the best sports betting site 1xBet!

Best sports betting site 1xBet breaks down the upcoming clash to crown the world’s best team, taking place on July 19.

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Odds: Spain to win – 2.32, draw – 3.13, Argentina to win – 3.75.

Spain’s greatest strength

The key to La Roja’s success at the World Championship 2026 is its impeccable organization. Every player executes the coach’s instructions flawlessly, prioritizing team cohesion over individual brilliance. Regardless of the lineup and the quality of the opposition, Spain remains committed to a possession-based philosophy.

This approach not only helps build attacks but also limits the number of dangerous chances in its own penalty area. As a result, Luis de la Fuente’s side conceded just one goal on its way to the final and became the first team in World Championship history to keep six clean sheets in a single tournament.

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Argentina’s key advantages

La Albiceleste is also highly synchronized on the pitch, but its success largely depends on the captain Lionel Messi’s performance. Argentina’s leader has been involved in 12 of his team’s 19 goals and contributed in every match.

In the first two group-stage clashes, Messi scored all 5 of the team’s goals against Algeria and Austria. In the Round of 16 against Egypt, Lionel sparked an incredible comeback with a goal and an assist late in the match.

Then, in the semifinal against England, his two assists helped the side secure a hard-fought victory just minutes before the final whistle. It is precisely Messi’s prolific scoring and incredible motivation that make Argentina a team with a true champion mentality, capable of turning matches in its favor.

Head-to-head history

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Spain and Argentina have faced each other 14 times, with 6 wins apiece and two draws. Spain holds a slight edge in goals scored, 19-18. However, their only Globe Cup meeting was won by Argentina.