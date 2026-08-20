Gen Moses Ali family distances self from Adjumani by-election, announces final rites prayer date

Gen. Moses Ali’s family has rejected claims of backing any candidate in the Adjumani West by-election and announced August 29, 2026, as the date for his 40th Day Dua.

The family of the late Gen. Moses Ali has distanced itself from the ongoing race to replace him as Adjumani West Member of Parliament, saying it has not endorsed any candidate.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, the family said it remained in mourning following the death of the former First Deputy Prime Minister and long-serving legislator.

“The family, which is still in mourning, has noted the ongoing campaigns for the NRM primaries for Adjumani West and wishes to clarify that they have not endorsed any candidate for the seat,” the statement signed by Ismail Ali reads.

The family said voters should make their own decision when choosing Gen. Moses Ali’s successor.

“We trust and believe that the people of Adjumani will use their wisdom and good judgment in selecting the best candidate to represent them in parliament,” it said.

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The electoral commission has sent September 7 – 8, 2026 for the nomination of all political party and independent candidates while the election day will be on September 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, the family also announced that the 40th Day Dua for Gen. Moses Ali will take place on August 29, 2026, in Adjumani.

“All relatives, friends, and well-wishers are invited to the occasion,” the statement said.

Gen. Moses Ali, who represented Adjumani West for years, died on July 18th following heat failure.