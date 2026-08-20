Sting Energy backs Umar Dauda as brand enters Uganda rally scene

Sting Energy Drink has partnered with Ugandan rally driver Umar Dauda as the brand expands into motorsport and backs his pursuit of performance in the National Rally Championship.

Sting Energy Drink has entered Uganda’s motorsport scene after partnering with rally driver Umar Dauda in a deal aimed at connecting the brand with rally fans.

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The partnership, announced by Crown Beverages Limited, brings together the energy drink brand and one of Uganda’s rising drivers in the National Rally Championship (NRC).

Joseph Byaruhanga, the Sting Brand Manager at Crown Beverages Limited, said the partnership reflects the brand’s focus on energy, performance and pushing beyond limits.

“Sting is a brand built around energy, intensity and pushing beyond the expected. Internationally, Sting has a strong association with Formula 1, and we are now taking that spirit into a motorsport discipline with strong cultural relevance in Uganda,” Byaruhanga said.

Ugandan rally driver Umar Dauda

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He added that Dauda was the right driver to represent Sting’s “Funa Boost Ne Sting” campaign.

“There is no better personality to bring our ‘Funa Boost Ne Sting’ proposition to life than Umar Dauda,” he said.

Dauda has built his reputation in Uganda’s rally scene over the past few years. He secured his first NRC victory in 2022 at the Fort Portal Rally while driving a Mitsubishi Evo VI alongside co-driver Hamza Lwanga.

CBL staff at the launch

In 2023, he defended his Fort Portal Rally title with co-driver Steven Bunya in a Mitsubishi Evo IX, completing the event in one hour, 40 minutes and 41 seconds.

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He later moved to the Mitsubishi Evo X, known as the “Boost Bomb”, and continued competing in NRC events, including the Bugerere and Kabalega Hoima rallies.

Sting said the partnership will include rally activations, content creation, fan engagement and other experiences aimed at bringing the brand closer to motorsport enthusiasts.

“Rally is not for the faint-hearted. It demands focus, resilience, precision and the energy to keep pushing. These are the same qualities we see in Sting and Umar Dauda,” Byaruhanga said.