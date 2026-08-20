Ugandan businesswoman Noureen Nalwanga killed in Kenyan violent political rally

Ugandan businesswoman Noureen Nalwanga died during violence linked to Kenya’s Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay, leaving her four children without their breadwinner. Her body is set to be returned to Uganda

A Ugandan businesswoman has lost her life following chaos that broke out during a political rally in Homa Bay, Kenya.

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Noureen Nalwanga, popularly known as Nya Uganda, was reportedly knocked by a speeding vehicle during Linda Mwananchi rally held in Homa Bay on Sunday.

The rally was part of a nationwide tour by the Linda Mwananchi movement, a political mobilisation campaign associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

Nalwanga died while receiving treatment, becoming one of the victims of the clashes that left several people injured.

A resident of Shauri Yako Estate in Homa Bay Town, Nalwanga left behind four children.

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Relatives and friends gathered to mourn her death.

Her family said she had spent most of Sunday indoors watching events unfold on television. She later left home after hearing reports of looting in Homa Bay town, hoping to check on property that supported her livelihood.

“Mama aliskia kuna looting inafanyika tao, so alienda ku-confirm vitu zake. So dakika kidogo nikaambiwa ati aligongwa na gari,” her son, Sly Steward, said.

(My mother heard that there was looting in town and she went to check her merchandise. Shortly after, I was told she was knocked by a vehicle)

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Relatives and friends gathered to mourn Nalwanga's death.

Her friend Jackeline Adhiambo said Nalwanga had earlier warned her against going into town because of the unrest.

Nalwanga was the sole breadwinner for her four children after the death of her husband.

Her death has left the family uncertain about funeral arrangements, with relatives considering returning her body to Uganda, where she was born.

Her uncle, Kigwana Nicholus, said the late husband’s family had distanced itself from the burial arrangements.

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“The guy who came said that in their family they have problems, so for us we have to take the body back to Uganda. We said it is okay, we do not have any problem, but we need help,” he said.

Dennis Otieno, a friend of the deceased, said Nalwanga’s relatives had initially travelled to Homa Bay for a burial but now faced the task of returning with her remains.

The Linda Mwananchi movement had notified police ahead of the Homa Bay event, with organisers calling for peaceful participation.

The rally had attracted political tensions before it was held, with organisers alleging possible disruption attempts and calling on security agencies to protect supporters.

Government officials had also assured political groups that they had a right to hold rallies as long as they followed the law.