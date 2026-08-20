Full list: 72 Makerere undergraduate students enrolled into UN development programme

eventy-two Makerere University undergraduate students have joined the 2026 Millennium Fellowship, a UN-backed programme supporting student-led sustainable development projects.

A total of seventy-two undergraduate students from Makerere University have been selected for the Millennium Fellowship Class of 2026, a global leadership programme supported by the Millennium Campus Network (MCN) and the United Nations Academic Impact.

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The students were chosen from a record 76,000 applicants from more than 6,000 universities and colleges across 174 countries.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe received a congratulatory message from MCN Executive Director Sam Vaghar, who praised the university for producing another cohort of Millennium Fellows.

“Congratulations to you and Makerere University for having a cohort of Millennium Fellows from your student body again this year,” Vaghar said.

The Millennium Fellowship is designed to equip university students with leadership skills to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UN Academic Impact principles within their campuses and communities.

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According to the programme organisers, Millennium Fellows are undergraduate students selected based on their leadership in sustainable development projects. They undergo a semester-long programme focused on strengthening their organising, partnership-building and community impact skills.

The 2026 cohort will join students from more than 330 campuses across 60 countries selected to participate in the programme.

During the fellowship, students will work on initiatives aimed at advancing all 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the 10 UN Academic Impact principles, which promote values including education, research, sustainability and social responsibility.

Makerere University has previously participated in the programme, with its students joining a global network of young leaders working on solutions to challenges affecting their communities.

Below is the full list:

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