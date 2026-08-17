Makerere jumps 149 places in latest global university ranking

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Makerere University has risen 149 places to 776th globally and moved to 11th in Africa in the July 2026 Webometrics rankings.

Makerere climbed from 925th to 776th globally.

It moved from 13th to 11th place in Africa.

The university remains Uganda and East Africa’s highest-ranked institution in the Webometrics rankings.

Improved research impact and online visibility helped drive the rise.

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Makerere University has climbed 149 places in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, strengthening its position among Africa’s leading universities.

In the July 2026 rankings, Makerere rose from 925th to 776th globally compared with the January 2026 edition.

The university also moved from 13th to 11th place in Africa.

Makerere remains the highest-ranked university in Uganda and East Africa in the latest Webometrics rankings.

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The university attributed the improvement to stronger performance in the Impact Rank and Excellence Rank.

The Impact Rank measures the number of external websites and domains that link to a university. Makerere improved from 1,593rd to 1,185th under this measure.

Its Excellence Rank rose from 1,095th to 715th. The indicator considers research papers that rank among the top 10 per cent most cited during the period assessed.

The lower ranking numbers represent an improvement in Makerere’s position under both indicators.

Webometrics assesses universities based on the online visibility of their academic, research and wider societal contributions.

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Makerere said the results reflect the growing visibility of its research and academic work on digital platforms.

The university said it would continue promoting its work in teaching, research, knowledge transfer and partnerships through academic journals and other digital channels.

The improvement comes as global university rankings place greater emphasis on research visibility, scholarly influence and online presence alongside traditional measures of academic performance.