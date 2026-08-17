Joan Mulungi demands Shs400m from Nalongo Kitone, Paco over defamation

Joan Mulungi has threatened legal action against Nalongo Kitone Nampijja and Harriet Asiimwe, alias Paco.

Joan Mulungi has threatened legal action against Nalongo Kitone Nampijja and Harriet Asiimwe, alias Paco.

Joan Mulungi has demanded a combined Shs400 million, apologies and retractions from Nalongo Kitone Nampijja and Harriet Asiimwe, alias Paco, over alleged defamatory social media statements.

Joan Mulungi has threatened legal action against Nalongo Kitone Nampijja and Harriet Asiimwe, alias Paco.

She wants each woman to pay her Shs200 million over alleged defamatory statements.

Her lawyers also demand removal, retraction and a public apology over the disputed claims.

Kitone and Paco have been given seven days from receipt of the notice to comply or face civil proceedings.

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Joan Mulungi has demanded Shs200 million each from social media personalities Nalongo Kitone Nampijja and Harriet Asiimwe, alias Paco, over statements she says damaged her reputation.

Through Volens Advocates, Mulungi has also demanded an apology, retraction and removal of the disputed publications.

The law firm issued the demand notice on August 17, 2026. It gave the two women seven days to comply or face civil proceedings.

“We act for and on behalf of Ms. Mulungi Joan,” the lawyers wrote.

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The notice accuses Kitone and Paco of making or endorsing statements about Mulungi through the Nalongo Kitone and M&S Media 3 TikTok accounts and other social media platforms.

The lawyers describe the statements as false, malicious and damaging to their client's reputation.

Among the allegations Mulungi wants withdrawn are claims that she is a prostitute, is undisciplined, faked pregnancies, caused chaos in other people's marriages and cohabited with another man during her marriage.

The letter does not establish that the allegations are false. They remain disputed claims at the centre of the threatened legal action.

Mulungi's lawyers want Kitone and Paco to stop publishing the statements and remove existing posts under their control.

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They also demand a public apology and retraction with substantially the same prominence, audience and publicity as the original publications.

The two have also been asked to give a written undertaking not to repeat, republish, broadcast or endorse the disputed allegations.

Mulungi is seeking Shs200 million in damages from each woman. This brings the combined demand to Shs400 million. Her lawyers also want them to pay the legal costs incurred in the matter.

The notice reserves Mulungi's right to seek further or alternative damages if the dispute reaches court.

“Should you fail, refuse or neglect to fully comply with the above demands within the stipulated period from the date of receipt of this letter, our instructions are to commence appropriate civil proceedings against you at your cost and embarrassment,” the lawyers wrote.

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The demand letter marks the latest turn in a dispute that has played out on social media. Mulungi has an established online presence and has previously spoken publicly about her personal life.