Sheilah Gashumba drops first YouTube DJ mix

Sheilah Gashumba has released her first YouTube DJ mix, blending 3 Step, Amapiano and Afro House after repeated requests from her Stunners Society fans.

Sheilah Gashumba premiered her first YouTube DJ mix on August 14.

The mix features 3 Step, Amapiano and Afro House.

Gashumba said the release responds to long-running requests from her Stunners Society fans.

The project was released in partnership with Don Julio 1942, which Gashumba represents as an ambassador.

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Sheilah Gashumba has taken her DJ sound online for the first time, releasing a YouTube mix that blends 3 Step, Amapiano and Afro House as she expands her presence beyond nightlife and live performances.

The mix premiered on Friday, August 14, on Gashumba’s YouTube channel.

The release gives her Stunners Society fan community a chance to experience her music away from physical events. Fans had asked her for an online mix for some time.

Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, has built her profile across entertainment, fashion, nightlife and digital culture.

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She said the YouTube release responds to requests from her followers while giving her another outlet for creative expression.

“The Stunners Society has been asking me for a YouTube mix for a while, so this is really me giving them what they have been asking for. Music has always been a big part of my world, and I wanted to create something that people can experience wherever they are, not just when they see me behind the decks. I’m excited to finally share this with them. A big thank you to Don Julio for moving this journey with me,” said Gashumba.

The mix was released in partnership with Don Julio 1942 tequila, which Gashumba represents as an ambassador.

The collaboration links her interest in music with the luxury tequila brand’s focus on passion and self-expression.

Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager Tequila and Rum East Africa, said the project reflects Don Julio’s “Por Amor” philosophy.

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“Don Julio has a mantra- ‘Por Amor,’ which is Spanish for "for love" or "out of love." This mantra is big for us as a brand, because it’s a clear illustrator that we stand for one doing things for the love of them, passion, or by simply following one’s heart. We believe in people who have the courage to follow what they are passionate about, and turn that passion into something others can experience and share. Sheilah’s first YouTube mix is a reflection of that spirit taking something she loves and giving it a new platform and a new audience. We are proud to support her as she continues to explore her creativity and create moments that are truly hers,” said Nandekya.

The release gives Gashumba’s fans fresh material from her work behind the decks and makes her DJ sets available beyond clubs and events.