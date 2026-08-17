The evening featured fashion, music, dancing, cocktails and entertainment before attention shifted to the Uganda Seniors Open

The evening featured fashion, music, dancing, cocktails and entertainment before attention shifted to the Uganda Seniors Open

From golf shoes to party looks as SheWalks brings glamour to Entebbe

Women golfers swapped competition for fashion, music and dancing at a glamorous SheWalks celebration in Entebbe after Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche won the Uganda Ladies Open.

After three days on the greens, the women of the 76th Johnnie Walker Uganda Ladies Open swapped their golf shoes for party looks as SheWalks brought fashion, music and glamour to Entebbe on Saturday night.

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The 19th hole celebration came after three demanding days on the greens and a dramatic final round that produced a new champion.

Tanzania’s Hawa Wanyeche took the Uganda Ladies Open title after several previous attempts.

She finished the three-round championship on 228 strokes, 12 over par, after rounds of 77, 77 and 74.

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Her final score put her one stroke ahead of Uganda’s Peace Kabasweka and Keisha Kagoro, who tied for second on 229, 13 over par.

The result disappointed the strong home crowd, which had hoped to see a Ugandan take the title.

“The game was not easy, but I kept fighting and I thank God for being with me. I never gave up, even when I was behind from the first day. I came here to fight for the trophy because everyone comes to a tournament wanting to win,” Wanyeche said.

“I’m very excited to finally win this championship. I have played the Uganda Ladies Open many times, and my previous best was second at Entebbe, where I lost by one shot on the 18th. The competition was very strong, but today it was my luck and my time.”

Wanyeche also thanked her sponsors who helped her secure an air ticket to Kampala for the tournament.

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Once the final putts had dropped and the trophies had been handed out, attention shifted from the fairways to the SheWalks-themed 19th hole experience.

Johnnie Walker, the title sponsor of the Open, turned the evening into a celebration of the women who had spent three days competing for the championship.

Golf shoes gave way to party looks as the players embraced an African-inspired dress code.

The evening featured cocktails, the full Johnnie Walker whisky portfolio, dinner, fashion, music, art and live entertainment.

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Miss Universe Uganda Michelle Daka also joined the celebrations.

The golfers were recognised not only for their performances but also for the resilience they had shown throughout the tournament.

Singer Nava Grey provided some of the night’s entertainment.

Her performance drew guests onto the dance floor, while her hit So Kalami had sections of the room singing along.

Fashion also took centre stage with a Best Dressed competition.

Deedan hosted the segment, while Daka, model scout Joram Muzira and Johnnie Walker influencer and fashion designer Lincoln Axarya formed part of the judging panel.

The competition gave the golfers another chance to stand out, this time away from the course.

Some of the players who had attracted attention during the tournament discovered that success on the green did not guarantee victory in the fashion stakes.

Wanyeche later became one of the highlights of the night again.

Fresh from collecting the championship trophy, the Tanzanian took to the stage and showed off her dance moves as the crowd cheered.

DJ Anselm kept guests on their feet with his mixes as the celebrations continued.

Representing Johnnie Walker, Judie Nandekya said the SheWalks experience was designed to recognise women making an impact in different fields.

“Johnnie Walker SheWalks is about celebrating and spotlighting incredible women who are scaling hills in heels in their different fields, and tonight it was our lady golfers,” she said.

“The resilience it takes to excel on the greens for three straight days is more than commendable, and that is why this was the befitting celebration for the queens of the course who kept walking regardless.”

The night brought a relaxed end to a tournament that had demanded concentration and endurance from the golfers.

For a few hours, competition gave way to music, fashion, laughter and dancing as the women celebrated their achievements on and off the course.

Attention now turns to the Johnnie Walker Uganda Seniors Open, which tees off on Friday, August 21.